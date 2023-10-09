Are Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Getting Their Own Reality Show?

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are looking into the possibility of making their own reality show about their marriage, apparently.
The report comes just as Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham released their own docuseries on Netflix, Beckham, which centers on David's soccer career as well as their personal lives over their 24 years of marriage.
"Brooklyn and Nicola feel passionately about showcasing their real relationship behind the headlines," a source told the Mirror.
"The wider family won’t really be involved. Their aim is to profile them as their own brand, like a millennial Posh and Becks. They are exploring options and Netflix bosses have already expressed interest."
According to the Mirror, Brooklyn himself joked about making a reality show last year. "I have always said, we should actually do a reality TV show, because she’s so funny and we take the p*** out of each other all the time," he said at the time.
"She sometimes doesn’t get my English humor. I want to have so many TV shows and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because LA needs a pub."
A photo posted by brooklynpeltzbeckham on
I would personally watch the heck out of a Peltz-Beckham TV show for several reasons.
First, they're close friends with Selena Gomez, and she would no doubt make a bunch of awesome cameos.
Second, these two are actually just such a wholesome couple. Exhibit A: these words Brooklyn spoke about Nicola when asked if they ever fight, when it turned out they only fight about the temperature in their home.
"She likes it on, like, 87," he told Jennifer Hudson. "So she wears, like, fluffy socks, she wears pajamas, and like sometimes my jumpers, and she has a fluffy jacket, and oh my gosh it's—like, 10 covers, so she has quite a lot. I always tuck her in, and she's like—it's so funny. It's so cute, I love it."
I mean, it doesn't really sound like fighting, does it...
