Camila Cabello Shares the Advice Taylor Swift Once Gave Her About Overcoming Self-Doubt

Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
Camila Cabello got the best advice from queen Taylor Swift once upon a time.

During a sit-down interview with 11-year-old influencer Taylen Biggs, the "Señorita" singer was asked what the best advice a fellow celeb has ever given her was, and she dug out the loveliest anecdote from back in her Fifth Harmony days.

Cabello recalled attending the VMAs with her group when she was just 16 or 17 (so, in 2013 or 2014), and seeing Swift hanging out with Lorde across the room.

Cabello knew she had to approach her "songwriting hero," so she walked up to the two women. "They were both so sweet," she said. "At the time was when I really started getting into writing, songwriting. I was having a hard time getting out of—kind of this creative rut, and I was like, who is the person to ask about songwriting? It's Taylor Swift."

The Fifth Harmony alum remembered asking her, "Hey, what would you say if you're having a lot of self-doubt and you feel a little stuck?"

Swift, she said, told her, "When that happens to me, just keep writing through it. You just gotta keep going, keep writing through it. Keep doing it."

Cabello loved the advice so much that she applies it to everything in life. "And that goes the same thing for anything, right?" she said. 'It's like, keep dancing, keep interviewing, keep studying, keep painting. When you feel those voices of self-doubt, just keep going and you will find yourself on the other side of it."

As for Cabello and Swift's relationship, it didn't end there: The "Bam Bam" singer went on to open for the "Fortnight" singer on most of her Reputation tour in 2018, and the two also performed together at the 2019 American Music Awards alongside fellow pop artist Halsey.

TBH, I'll never tire of women supporting women.

Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, and Taylor Swift onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at AT&T Stadium on October 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas

Camila Cabello performs with Taylor Swift and Charli XCX as part of the Reputation tour in 2018.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

