Camila Cabello Shares the Advice Taylor Swift Once Gave Her About Overcoming Self-Doubt
Not even gonna pretend I'm not crying.
Camila Cabello got the best advice from queen Taylor Swift once upon a time.
During a sit-down interview with 11-year-old influencer Taylen Biggs, the "Señorita" singer was asked what the best advice a fellow celeb has ever given her was, and she dug out the loveliest anecdote from back in her Fifth Harmony days.
Cabello recalled attending the VMAs with her group when she was just 16 or 17 (so, in 2013 or 2014), and seeing Swift hanging out with Lorde across the room.
Cabello knew she had to approach her "songwriting hero," so she walked up to the two women. "They were both so sweet," she said. "At the time was when I really started getting into writing, songwriting. I was having a hard time getting out of—kind of this creative rut, and I was like, who is the person to ask about songwriting? It's Taylor Swift."
@biggs ♬ original sound - BIGGS
The Fifth Harmony alum remembered asking her, "Hey, what would you say if you're having a lot of self-doubt and you feel a little stuck?"
Swift, she said, told her, "When that happens to me, just keep writing through it. You just gotta keep going, keep writing through it. Keep doing it."
Cabello loved the advice so much that she applies it to everything in life. "And that goes the same thing for anything, right?" she said. 'It's like, keep dancing, keep interviewing, keep studying, keep painting. When you feel those voices of self-doubt, just keep going and you will find yourself on the other side of it."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Beautiful, perfect, no notes.
As for Cabello and Swift's relationship, it didn't end there: The "Bam Bam" singer went on to open for the "Fortnight" singer on most of her Reputation tour in 2018, and the two also performed together at the 2019 American Music Awards alongside fellow pop artist Halsey.
TBH, I'll never tire of women supporting women.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meryl Streep's Daughter Louisa Jacobson Hard-Launches Her Girlfriend on Instagram
They're so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Apparently Dancing and Shopping on European Vacation Without Ben Affleck: "That's Never Really Been Ben's Scene"
She's making the most of it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jason Kelce Said "I'm Out on Honoring Kings" on 'New Heights' Days Before Brother Travis Met Prince William
Jason is so unserious, I love it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jason Kelce Said "I'm Out on Honoring Kings" on 'New Heights' Days Before Brother Travis Met Prince William
Jason is so unserious, I love it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Charli XCX Asks Fans to "Please Stop" Chanting "Taylor Swift Is Dead" at Her Shows
She won't stand for this behavior.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Royals, Paul McCartney, Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek... Was Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Her Most Star-Studded Yet?
Imagine all the people........
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Joe Alwyn Says He's "So Lucky to Be Close" to Taylor Swift's Pal Emma Stone
They've starred in two movies together.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Says "F*** Them All" to People Who Think Taylor Swift's New Album Is Monotone
She came to producer Jack Antonoff's defense.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Caused Seismic Activity During Edinburgh Eras Tour
Especially during three particular songs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Gives Edinburgh Food Bank Generous Donation After Eras Tour Stop in Scotland
Queen behavior, as per.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Is Too Busy Cooking with Boyfriend Travis Kelce to Care About Matty Healy Getting Engaged
And, you know, selling out stadiums all over the globe and writing hit songs and…
By Rachel Burchfield Published