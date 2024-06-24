Charli XCX Asks Fans to "Please Stop" Chanting "Taylor Swift Is Dead" at Her Shows

Charli XCX isn't down for her fans chanting "Taylor Swift is dead" during her shows.

One fan alerted Charli to the disturbing trend by sharing footage from her recent DJ set at a nightclub in São Paulo on Instagram, writing, "Hey @charli_xcx, your brazilian fans have been showing toxic behavior by screaming 'Taylor is dead!' in your concerts and events related to you."

The Brat singer saw the post and was quick to condemn the chants.

"can the people who do this please stop. online or at my shows," she wrote in her Instagram Stories. "it is the opposite of what i want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. i will not tolerate it."

Charli XCX asks her fans to stop chanting "Taylor Swift is dead" at her shows. (Image credit: Courtesy of Charli XCX / Instagram)

Charli, whose latest album is enjoying amazing success right now, has a longtime relationship with the "Fortnight" singer, which no doubt adds to her reasons for shutting down this weird behavior from her fans.

The "Boom Clap" singer was actually one of the opening acts for Swift during her Reputation Tour in 2018, with Camila Cabella and Broods being the other opening acts on certain dates of that tour.

There was some controversy around that, however, when Charli said in a Pitchfork interview, "I’m really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour. But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After receiving backlash for those comments, Charli wrote on X (then Twitter), "I want to clarify there is absolutely no shade and only love here!"

She added, "Leading up to that tour I'd been playing a ton of 18+ club shows and so to be on stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performances with a whole new kind of energy - more so I talked about how it was brilliant opening for Taylor, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given and how much fun it was to perform to a new audience!"