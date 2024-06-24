Charli XCX Asks Fans to "Please Stop" Chanting "Taylor Swift Is Dead" at Her Shows
She won't stand for this behavior.
Charli XCX isn't down for her fans chanting "Taylor Swift is dead" during her shows.
One fan alerted Charli to the disturbing trend by sharing footage from her recent DJ set at a nightclub in São Paulo on Instagram, writing, "Hey @charli_xcx, your brazilian fans have been showing toxic behavior by screaming 'Taylor is dead!' in your concerts and events related to you."
The Brat singer saw the post and was quick to condemn the chants.
"can the people who do this please stop. online or at my shows," she wrote in her Instagram Stories. "it is the opposite of what i want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. i will not tolerate it."
Charli, whose latest album is enjoying amazing success right now, has a longtime relationship with the "Fortnight" singer, which no doubt adds to her reasons for shutting down this weird behavior from her fans.
The "Boom Clap" singer was actually one of the opening acts for Swift during her Reputation Tour in 2018, with Camila Cabella and Broods being the other opening acts on certain dates of that tour.
There was some controversy around that, however, when Charli said in a Pitchfork interview, "I’m really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour. But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
After receiving backlash for those comments, Charli wrote on X (then Twitter), "I want to clarify there is absolutely no shade and only love here!"
She added, "Leading up to that tour I'd been playing a ton of 18+ club shows and so to be on stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performances with a whole new kind of energy - more so I talked about how it was brilliant opening for Taylor, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given and how much fun it was to perform to a new audience!"
just to clarify 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/KpNQQx9SK0August 6, 2019
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Royals, Paul McCartney, Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek... Was Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Her Most Star-Studded Yet?
Imagine all the people........
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Louis Misses Taylor Swift's London "Eras Tour" Show and the Internet Wants Justice For the Young Royal
"Prince Louis’ future memoir on why he left The Royal Family will center around being left out of The Eras Tour."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pushes the Boundaries of Maternity Wear in Barely-There Lace Catsuit
The model is taking a page straight out of Rihanna's pregnancy style guide.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Royals, Paul McCartney, Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek... Was Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Her Most Star-Studded Yet?
Imagine all the people........
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Joe Alwyn Says He's "So Lucky to Be Close" to Taylor Swift's Pal Emma Stone
They've starred in two movies together.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Says "F*** Them All" to People Who Think Taylor Swift's New Album Is Monotone
She came to producer Jack Antonoff's defense.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Caused Seismic Activity During Edinburgh Eras Tour
Especially during three particular songs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Gives Edinburgh Food Bank Generous Donation After Eras Tour Stop in Scotland
Queen behavior, as per.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Is Too Busy Cooking with Boyfriend Travis Kelce to Care About Matty Healy Getting Engaged
And, you know, selling out stadiums all over the globe and writing hit songs and…
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The 1975’s Matty Healy and Model Gabbriette Bechtel Announce Engagement After Less Than a Year of Dating
The news comes only two months after the release of Healy’s ex Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” a good chunk of which was reportedly inspired by him and their brief romance this time last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jason Kelce Calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Level of Celebrity “Crazy,” and Says with That Level of Fame “You Can’t Be a Normal Person”
He even admitted that his wife, Kylie, was “a little but uncomfortable” with “how much it’s become.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published