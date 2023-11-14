Let Gigi Hadid Clarify for You: Taylor Swift’s Friends Are Happy for Her and Travis Kelce

Gigi Hadid is speaking out for Taylor Swift’s “squad,” clarifying that she and their tight-knit group of girlfriends are “all over the moon” about Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

It was in the rumor mill recently that fellow squad member Selena Gomez thought Swift and Kelce’s relationship was moving too quickly, and that Hadid was also skeptical about it all: per Entertainment Tonight, “One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]…She feels Taylor is doing too much, too soon.”

False narrative, Hadid clarified in no uncertain terms. Responding to a post by Perez Hilton on Instagram that suggested the supermodel wasn’t on board with the Swift/Kelce love story, Hadid wrote “I’m a couple of days late to this tag. But didn’t the press try last week with Selena? Let it be…we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Hadid is in a budding romance of her own, she with actor Bradley Cooper; after a recent girls’ night alongside Swift, Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes—where the group dined at BondST—they ended up at Zero Bond nightclub, where Cooper joined in on the fun. Marie Claire reported recently that Hadid and Cooper’s relationship is getting increasingly more serious, and—tying it all back to Swift—that Swift lent Hadid and Cooper her Rhode Island home so they could get to know one another better away from the prying lens of the paparazzi.

