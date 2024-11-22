Cara Delevingne Dishes on Taking Taylor Swift on a "Wild Ride" When They Lived Together
Well, they weren't bored.
Cara Delevingne has opened up about briefly being Taylor Swift's roomie, and the trouble she got her in as a result.
During a conversation with Nikki Glaser for Interview, Delevingne revealed that she'd lived with her longtime pal Swift at one point, and dished on what exactly went down.
"I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her," the model explained. "We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some—not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride. Just to get her to blush would be great."
Still, Swift is no shrinking violet, per Delevingne.
"The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast," the Only Murders in the Building actress revealed.
"She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f*** everyone up so hard."
We did actually know this already, because Swift has been known to brutally troll her "godkids' sperm donor" Ryan Reynolds in the past.
Delevingne and Swift have been besties for ages, ever since the height of the popstar's "girl squad" days circa 2014. 10 years later, Delevingne is a fixture in Swift's updated squad, which includes fellow NFL WAG Brittany Mahomes.
Proving the power of their enduring friendship, Swift made the trip over to London this summer to see the British celeb in a West End play.
Meanwhile, Delevingne is a vocal advocate for Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce, which started circa summer 2023. "I’m so, so happy for her," the model told E! News last year. "There’s definitely something very different about them."
Cute!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
