Why Cardi B's Friends Want Her to "Stick to Her Decision" to Divorce Offset

Apparently, Cardi B's friends are majorly supportive of her decision to file for divorce from husband Offset earlier this week.

One person from Cardi's circle told People, "her friends just want her to be happy."

They added of the couple, "We've seen them break up, get back together, break up, get back together, and it's like we just want her to stick to her decision and just enjoy her f***ing life. You're so successful. You've come so far in your career, just enjoy your life."

On Thursday, Page Six reported that the rapper had filed for divorce from Offset the previous day—marking the second divorce filing in the couple's relationship. Cardi had previously filed in September 2020, but they called off their separation just weeks later, per People.

The two have had a fairly tumultuous relationship over the years. They got together in 2017, then got engaged and married later that year. They share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, who turns 3 in September.

On the same day the divorce news broke, Cardi announced that she was expecting her third child with an Instagram photo of her cradling her baby bump while wearing a sumptuous red gown and faux fur coat.

"With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"

Famous friends including Taraji P. Henson, Bella Thorne, and Teyana Taylor flocked to the comments to congratulate Cardi on her happy news.

Additionally, throughout her marriage to Offset, there have been cheating allegations on both sides, but a rep for Cardi assured People that the divorce filing was "not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming."

The friend who spoke to People corroborated this, telling the publication, "It wasn't like, 'Oh, she woke up one day, some incident happened, and this was it.' She's been very calm about everything, and she's focused on her kids. She is excited about this new baby, and she's recording, so everything with her is actually pretty good."