Cardi B Reveals Her Third Pregnancy in a Belly-Baring Red Gown and Fur Coat
The maternity style evolution continues.
Baby number three is on the way for Cardi B—and so is the start of another celebrity maternity style era to watch.
On Thursday, August 1, Cardi B announced her third pregnancy hours after reports surfaced that she is divorcing her husband, Offset. Her dual-reveal post included photos of the star lounging on a Manhattan balcony, in a dramatic red gown revealing her pregnant belly. (Credits for her look were not immediately available at press time.) The piece featured a high neckline that cut out into a sweeping, extended drape that cradled the bottom of her stomach. She layered a fire engine red fur coat over the top.
Cardi B kept the red theme going with a pair of pointed-toe pumps peeking out from beneath her gown. The color was a strong choice for her announcement, regardless of who designed and styled the look. Red is not associated with a gender like pink or blue, and it conveys power—just like the move of sharing your pregnancy and divorce in a three-hour span. (It's also one of the shades dominating runways like Ferragamo's in recent seasons.)
The "I Like It" rapper shared an emotional statement underneath her rooftop photos, alluding to both her third child and the end of her marriage. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power," Cardi B said. "You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"
Cardi B's maternity outfit arrives after a string of appearances in New York City. Last month, she attended Marc Jacobs's Fall 2024 show in a floral mini dress resembling a giant bouquet. Her front row seat preceded another big piece of news from the star: She's also fronting an upcoming Marc Jacobs campaign, released on the same day as her pregnancy announcement.
With her dripping crimson gown and over-the-top red coat, Cardi B is the latest celebrity to push the boundaries of maternity style. Hailey Bieber has spent her pregnancy in everything from butter yellow naked dresses to lace catsuits; during each of her two pregnancies, Rihanna has shown off her changing body in crop tops and sheer numbers. These days, anything can be a maternity outfit—and the mothers are mothering either way.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Cardi B Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting Her Third Child After Filing for Divorce From Husband Offset
"With every ending comes a new beginning!"
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Delaney Rowe Reveals Which of Her "Genuine Heroes" Have Told Her They Love Her TikToks
The content creator spoke to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky Says She “Can’t Speak for Other People” When it Comes to Peeing in the Pool
“I try not to think about this.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Blake Lively Packs a Bouquet of Three Floral Dresses Into One Day
The actress consistently outdid herself with every look.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's White Midi Dress and $6,400 Dior Bag Are the Epitome of the "Rich Mom" Aesthetic
Her love don't cost a thing, but her outfit does.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa Tackles Festival Fashion in the Sheer Top Trend and 2024's Rising It Sneaker
Turns out, a sheer halter top and bright red sneakers are a perfect match.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Upgrades Her Yoga Pants With a Leather Jacket and Kitten Heels
The Rhode skincare founder doesn't mind a throwback.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Ballerinas Aren't Wearing the Balletcore Trend These Days
Stars like Misty Copeland dressed in head-to-toe Chanel instead.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Her Hot Girl Style to the Kamala Harris Campaign Trail
She supported Vice President Kamala Harris in a cropped blue suit.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Doubles Down on the Butter Yellow Trend With a Relaxed T-Shirt and Madewell Bag
The shade has become a staple in the actress's street style rotation.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Blake Lively, Millennial Style Icon, Revives One of the Early 2000s' Biggest Denim Trends
She's also method dressing at the same time.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published