Baby number three is on the way for Cardi B—and so is the start of another celebrity maternity style era to watch.

On Thursday, August 1, Cardi B announced her third pregnancy hours after reports surfaced that she is divorcing her husband, Offset. Her dual-reveal post included photos of the star lounging on a Manhattan balcony, in a dramatic red gown revealing her pregnant belly. (Credits for her look were not immediately available at press time.) The piece featured a high neckline that cut out into a sweeping, extended drape that cradled the bottom of her stomach. She layered a fire engine red fur coat over the top.

Cardi B revealed her third pregnancy in an Instagram photoshoot, featuring a red gown showing her stomach. (Image credit: @iamcardib)

Cardi B kept the red theme going with a pair of pointed-toe pumps peeking out from beneath her gown. The color was a strong choice for her announcement, regardless of who designed and styled the look. Red is not associated with a gender like pink or blue, and it conveys power—just like the move of sharing your pregnancy and divorce in a three-hour span. (It's also one of the shades dominating runways like Ferragamo's in recent seasons.)

The "I Like It" rapper shared an emotional statement underneath her rooftop photos, alluding to both her third child and the end of her marriage. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power," Cardi B said. "You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"

Cardi B styled a red fur coat hanging off one shoulder and added a pair of red pointed-toe heels. (Image credit: @iamcardib)

Cardi B's maternity outfit arrives after a string of appearances in New York City. Last month, she attended Marc Jacobs's Fall 2024 show in a floral mini dress resembling a giant bouquet. Her front row seat preceded another big piece of news from the star: She's also fronting an upcoming Marc Jacobs campaign, released on the same day as her pregnancy announcement.

Cardi B concealed her pregnancy beneath a floral Marc Jacobs dress in July. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With her dripping crimson gown and over-the-top red coat, Cardi B is the latest celebrity to push the boundaries of maternity style. Hailey Bieber has spent her pregnancy in everything from butter yellow naked dresses to lace catsuits; during each of her two pregnancies, Rihanna has shown off her changing body in crop tops and sheer numbers. These days, anything can be a maternity outfit—and the mothers are mothering either way.