There Are So Many Celebrities at Wimbledon Today

The hottest ticket in town seems to be today’s men’s singles final at Wimbledon—where the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte (making her Wimbledon debut!), are in attendance , plus a slew of other luminaries. Here’s who we spotted courtside as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic faced off.

The Centre Court Royal Box is the see and be seen mecca of Wimbledon, but some celebrities sat amongst the crowd watching the match unfold. Singer Ariana Grande and actor Andrew Garfield sat next to one another today; Garfield was in the Royal Box yesterday.

Actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancé Zawe Ashton, also an actor, arrived together and are seated in front of Garfield today.

Actor Brad Pitt and director Guy Ritchie were spotted sitting together at Centre Court.

Actors—and spouses—Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz watched the final from the Royal Box.

Actor Hugh Jackman is one of the few celebrities to openly disclose who he’s cheering for today, taking to Instagram to say he’s “beyond excited” to support Djokovic.

Nick Jonas is at Wimbledon for the second day in a row; yesterday he sat in the Royal Box with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, but today he is sitting in the main seating area in front of actor Lily James.

Actor Idris Elba was on hand to watch the match unfold, as were designer Vera Wang and actor Emma Watson.

We'll leave you with this as a mood to walk into this week with, courtesy of one Princess Charlotte.