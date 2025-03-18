Just 32 Celebrities in Killer Trench Coats

The trench coat has been with us for a long time; the late 19th century, to be precise. But the past several decades have enlivened the classic piece, adding cool design features to update the color, texture, and material. The modern trench coat is full of personality, and there's one for everyone.

Celebrities love a good trench when they're traveling to the airport, headed to an event, or just keeping their base outfit under wraps. With all this inspiration at hand, you're sure to find an option that works for you.

Goldie Hawn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goldie Hawn, not yet 20 years old here, demonstrates the classic trench. This one has a shorter length (and therefore more youthful look), with the traditional oversized collar, double-breasted buttons, and cinched waist. It's perfect coverage over a shorter dress, too.

Kate Bush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the musical performer on Saturday Night Live in 1978, Kate Bush is channeling an impressively sexy vibe in her trench. The longer length, with the belt pulled tight, helps make it look more serious. The fact that we can't see what's underneath feels a little daring!

Leelee Sobieski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The trench of the '90s and '00s went through a necessary update, with designers experimenting with new design features. Leelee Sobieski's classic tan trench with black contrast piping at the collar and belt has just a little edge. If you like something a bit bolder, look for elevated details like this.

Joan Smalls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The modern trench has updated features. Joan Smalls shows off how a luxe material like suede can make a trench feel extremely chic. Those big outer pockets feel a touch more utilitarian than when the pockets are hidden; the midi length is flattering on lots of people.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie, queen of quiet luxury, shows off a trench that's perfect for warmer weather. The shorter sleeves and lighter color feel distinctly spring/summer, and you could honestly wear this as a dress. It also brings life to a simple outfit, as we see here.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A trench does not need to be fitted! This version on Hailey Bieber is distinctly oversized, which creates a cocoon shape. It works well when it's longer, thus mitigating the puffiness on top. And, lest you be worried, a shorter hemline underneath works great with a longer trench.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gorgeous butter yellow is a nice contrast to tan, as we see on Kendall Jenner here. You can treat it exactly as you would a regular trench: yellow works well as a transitional color. And, since it goes with a lot in your closet, it's one of those classic everyday pieces.

Kim Cattrall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No surprise, Kim Cattrall is on set as Samantha on Sex and the City (the year is 2002!). A light, almost white trench is so gorgeous and luxe. This one looks to be a pretty eggshell color and classic in every other design respect. That one simple change makes all the difference.

Cobie Smulders

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A white trench works beautifully with a bold, bright outfit underneath. Cobie Smulders is wearing a vibrant red outfit and wisely opts for a lighter instead of darker color in her outerwear. The white "lifts" the bold color instead of making it look more intense.

Helena Christensen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The trench of the '90s (this is 1992, to be exact) experienced a welcome update. Here, it's not just the pretty pastel colors—although those are nice. It's also the fact that the material is semi-sheer and delicate. It's outerwear, sure, but it almost looks like a gown.

Mary J. Blige

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary J. Blige has always had great style, and her outerwear's no exception. She's wearing one of the most classic trench brands of all time: Burberry. And it's a testament to their designs that this copper color and fuzzy fabric makes the coat look fresh and new.

Olivia Palermo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Color needn't be scary—including extreme colors like neon! Olivia Palermo shows off how to wear it in an "everyday" sort of way. The hue should be lighter and less intense, and everything else about the trench can be classic and simple. The only thing surprising here is the color, in other words.

Rachel Weisz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This rich hunter green is so pretty on Rachel Weisz. It's very likely Burberry (she's at their 2023 show in this photo), and as such is extremely high-quality. The key to select a color you like is to keep it close to a hue you're familiar with. If you like navy, try green.

Emmy Rossum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you give a trench coat a little bit of pattern, it makes a very polished look. Emmy Rossum wears a pretty checkered version that has some nice feminine details: pretty ties at the cuffs and at the waist. It's very appropriate for Rossum's sweet, sleek vibe.

Anna Wintour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though this is technically not a pattern, the pretty sparkle embroidery essentially serves the same function. If you love big, chunky jewelry or need all your clothes to have glitter, this is a good pick. You can also dress it down with jeans and a tee.

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burberry is constantly iterating on its classic print, and adding a dose of neon and a shinier material is a perfect way to keep things feeling fresh. The outfit underneath can be simpler. Hadid, style icon that she is, matches her graphic tee to her outerwear.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This throwback photo from 2004 proves that a trench never goes out of style. This coat is over two decades old, but the pattern still makes it look visually interesting (it helps that Angelina Jolie is wearing it). To modernize it, make the length a bit longer.

Nicky Hilton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When there's a fun pattern at play, lean in on the maximalism! This black furry trim on Nicky Rothschild (Hilton) is such a cool design choice. You might not be able to wear this trench with every single outfit, but you'd be surprised by how versatile it is.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A leather trench is just really, really cool. Even when it's in a classic black color, the shine of the material helps to make it "pop." On Kendall Jenner, that furred ruff at the collar is a nice uplevel—especially if it's removable (or not part of the jacket at all).

Amber Valletta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This long, long trench is perfection on Amber Valletta. Aside from its slim fit, which makes it look more like a dress than a piece of outerwear, the square pieces on the bottom lend visual interest. If you're going to go big, make like Valletta and wear matching leather trousers.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A leather trench doesn't have to be black! This deep garnet red color looks great on a fashion-forward model like Emily Ratajkowski. This would be the pick if 1) you lived somewhere where there's cold weather, and 2) your wardrobe has complementary hues.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever the iconoclast, Kim Kardashian pulls off a burgundy animal print trench that's literally grazing the floor. It's daring and bold—and if it's your style, go for it. Just make sure you're tailoring it so it hits at your ankle bone so as to preserve the hem.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A pretty emerald green is a nice choice in outerwear. The luxe material keeps it from looking too shiny, and the simple outfit underneath lets the trench be the standout. Hailey Bieber has incredible coats, and she wears them well. This look is pretty perfect.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If leather isn't your thing, or it feels too heavy for you, opt for denim instead. Katie Holmes' coat has some cool silver stud detailing if you want to make yours look unique. But a simple denim trench would work almost exactly like a classic tan version.

Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson is doing denim on denim on denim here. The effect is awesome—it looks like a more casual suit—but you could also take that long trench on its own and pair it with everyday clothes. Think of how cute it would look with a white tee and black pants!

Shalom Harlow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The deep, dark, dramatic trench is the outerwear you want when you hope to make a statement. Shalom Harlow (seen here walking the Dior runway in 1994) is giving it the proper levels of panache. The darker color plus the velvety material helps this trench have major personality.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence is in head-to-toe The Row here. No surprise, then, that she looks incredibly chic. That deep gray trench is especially enviable, and it's exactly the dark, dramatic vibe you might want in a coat. The version is oversized and a little flowy.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A dark trench (navy in this case) doesn't have to be fitted. Jennifer Lopez opts for something oversized and baggy, the better to contrast her fitted outfit underneath. By scrunching up the sleeves, they hit her arm at the right spot (instead of feeling like the coat is overly long).

Quinta Brunson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson always looks great, if we're being honest. But this long brown trench is really, really great. It may be Tod's (she's at their 2023 Milan Fashion Week show), and it's such a perfect color for her. If you want a dark trench but don't want black, brown is a nice alternative.

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This rich, oversized, deep brown trench is gorgeous on Jessica Alba. The trick is to keep it cinched at the waist with the belt—it provides some much-needed definition. You could also wear it open with something more fitted underneath. This tonal look is gorgeous.

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The classic black trench has been through its own evolution over the years. This is Penelope Cruz in 2007 with a trench in an a-line shape. (The coat looks like it doubles as a dress, in other words.) A more modern black trench is probably less fitted, but this is still a sweet retro style.

Nicole Coughlan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Coughlan looks classy as all heck in this long, floor-length black trench. Maybe it's her smile, maybe it's the matching Kate Spade bag, but she is giving this simple staple some massive personality. May we all own this coat and look just as fabulous.