Want to Smell Like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy? Grab These 7 Fragrances Before They Sell Out
She was a musk girl through and through.
Knowing how to dress like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy is easy. But knowing how to smell like her? Well, that requires a bit more nuance. Once upon a time, you could score her actual signature scent—Abdul Kareem Egyptian Musk Oil—via SkipTheMiddleMan on eBay for the very low price of $17. But the swift rise of Ryan Murphy’s Love Story on Hulu has created a fragrance frenzy of sorts, which has made getting your hands on Carolyn’s signature scent is, frankly, impossible.
While the famed juice is sold out across the board (unless you’re willing to pay a pretty penny for a resale), I was able to scrape together some solid intel about what made Abdul Kareem’s Egyptian Musk Oil so special. TLDR: it’s a light, subtle, and earthy skin scent that would soak into the skin in 30 minutes, only to be reactivated by heat. While the OG CBK scent is sold out, there are so many amazing—and, arguably, better—dupes on the market. My favorites, that would hand-down earn Carolyn’s seal of approval, ahead.
If you want to smell like you—just a teeny, tiny bit better—grab this roll-on from Violette_FR. It has the chic, French girl energy that’s fresh and airy, but because it smells different on everyone, the final aura will be uniquely your own. In addition to a musky amber, you’ll get a whiff of coconut and sandalwood, as well as a slight bite of bergamot as the top note.
I Don’t Know What is technically a fragrance enhancer. A little product will make whatever scent you put on time last longer and smell stronger. But for those chasing CBK’s laidback-yet-effortlessly-cool energy, consider wearing it solo. It will ever so slightly enhance your natural scent, while delivering the most subtle hint of sandalwood and amber.
The brand calls this the “white tee” of perfume oils, which gives the same energy as Abdul Kareem’s blend. It is worth noting that this one feels a little more floral than some other options on the list—it’s not overpowering by any means, but you will smell a hint of violet and rose.
If you’re in NYC right now, then you’re well aware that the line to get into C.O. Bigelow has tripled since Love Story premiered. (It’s where Carolyn bought her iconic headbands, for context.) While you’re there, stocking up on accessories, make sure to sample this perfume oil—I wouldn’t be surprised if CBK kept it in her rotation, too.
This guy is definitely a bit more vanilla-forward, heavier, and longer-lasting than CBK’s, but that doesn’t mean it’s not equally as beautiful. It also doubles as a great fragrance primer and will make any gourmand scent you layer on top last so much longer.
One thing about the Marie Claire Beauty Team: we can’t get enough of Cyklar. That obsession obviously includes her Sex Musk perfume oil, which, with touches of warm vanilla and spicy orris, is hands-down the most seductive scent I own.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.Article continues below
