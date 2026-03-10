Knowing how to dress like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy is easy. But knowing how to smell like her? Well, that requires a bit more nuance. Once upon a time, you could score her actual signature scent—Abdul Kareem Egyptian Musk Oil—via SkipTheMiddleMan on eBay for the very low price of $17. But the swift rise of Ryan Murphy’s Love Story on Hulu has created a fragrance frenzy of sorts, which has made getting your hands on Carolyn’s signature scent is, frankly, impossible.

While the famed juice is sold out across the board (unless you’re willing to pay a pretty penny for a resale), I was able to scrape together some solid intel about what made Abdul Kareem’s Egyptian Musk Oil so special. TLDR: it’s a light, subtle, and earthy skin scent that would soak into the skin in 30 minutes, only to be reactivated by heat. While the OG CBK scent is sold out, there are so many amazing—and, arguably, better—dupes on the market. My favorites, that would hand-down earn Carolyn’s seal of approval, ahead.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Article continues below

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors