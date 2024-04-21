All the celebrities spotted at Coachella this weekend.

Another Coachella weekend, another slew of A-list celebrity sightings.

While the 2024 Coachella music festival is a thing of the past, fans, concert-goers, and those of us with a serious case of FOMO will at least and forever have the fashion of and culture-defying moments inspired by some of the most famous people on the planet.

Of course, during the music festival's first weekend, the eyes of the entire world seemed to be on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who attended Coachella in support of their famous friends Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff, among others.



Not to be outdone, there was the iconic No Doubt reunion and the heartwarming moment on stage between lead singer Gwen Stefani and bassist Tony Kanal that had all our millennial hearts a-fluttering.



(The band took the stage again on Weekend 2.)



But the second weekend is not to be outdone—not by a long shot. Here are the following music acts, celebrities, icons and famous faces spotted on stage or in the Coachella crowd this weekend, because who doesn't like a trip down (recent) memory lane?

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival—Weekend 2, Day 1—at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress and singer once again took the Coachella stage, this time in a baby blue ensemble featuring a blue-and-white racer jacket lace mini-skirt.



She even referenced her boyfriend Barry Keoghan and his infamous Saltburn bathtub drinking scene via the final lyrics of her song "Nonsense," singing in part: "He's drinking my bathwater like it's red wine/ Coachella see you back here when I headline.”

Ice Spice

Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The show-stopping rapper took the Coachella stage yet again for Weekend 2, sporting a see-through lace body suits with various cutouts, accompanied by pink bottoms and large pink fluffy boots.



Forever the loyal BFF, Ic Spice gave a shoutout to bestie Taylor Swift after she released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

"Y’all heard Taylor’s new album yet?" the singer asked the Coachella crowd in a video posted by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Shout out to Taylor Swift! My good sis."

Lil Nas X and Kevin Abstract

Kevin Abstract and Lil Nas X attend the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Surprise! Turns out, Lil Nas X was the surprise guest performer during Kevin Abstract's Weekend 2 Coachella set, to the delight of fans the world over.

The pair performed their collaborative song "Tennessee," and according to mxdum.com, Kevin Abstract described the moment as the first time I’ve ever publicly put out a song with the person I’m about the bring out."

"He means a lot to me and he means a lot to the culture and I’m very lucky to know him," the performer added.

Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét attends Heineken House at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2024 in Coachella, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer and songwriter Victoria Monét was spotted in the Coachella crowd over the weekend, and after her memorable Coachella performance that caught the attention of the Queen herself, Beyoncé.

On Wednesday, April 17, the "On My Mama” singer shared a photo of the stunning white bouquet and sweet, personalized note the Cowboy Carter singer sent her in honor of her Coachella debut.

“Congratulations on your beautiful Coachella performance. Sending you love, B,” the card read.

Chlöe Bailey

Singer Chloë Bailey performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After first performing on the Coachella stage in 2018, Chloë Bailey made her solo-Coachella debut over the weekend and proved she is fit to rule the music festival's stage.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the singer said at the end of her set all she could think and feel was "I did it."

"It truly went by like a blur," she added. "It was the best feeling, and I'm really happy I get to do it again."

Tove Lo

Tove Lo performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer Tove Lo was back on the Coachella stage this year, rocking an all-white ensemble featuring large cut-outs revealing her hips and behind and a corset-looking top.

In 2023, the singer made a surprise appearance during SG Lewis' set to perform their collaborative song "Call On Me" from Tove Lo's album Dirt Femme.

Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After pulling out all the stops during Week 1 of Coachella, Tyler, the Creator didn't pull any punches during his second weekend performance.



According to The Desert Sun, an estimated third of the set was different than his pervious performance, in part because "all the special guests from Weekend 1 did not return for this week's performance."