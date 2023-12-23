Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Make Their Newlyweds Debut at Scarlett Johansson’s Star-Studded Christmas Party

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have managed to stay out of the public eye so well that they may as well have been wiped away with a snap of Thanos' fingers — I couldn't resist a little Marvel pun!

The couple had been dating a full year when it was finally revealed in November 2022, and then secretly married in September 2023. The wedding was a small affair in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with no phones and NDAs for the whole guest list, which included some of the actor’s Marvel co-stars, such as Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Evans recently revealed that the couple had a second wedding ceremony in Portugal, where Baptista is from.

“We kind of had two ceremonies,” he shared. “We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal — my wife’s Portuguese. But they were just … wonderful and beautiful. It’s a lot planning a wedding — for those of you who are married you know, it takes a lot out of you.”

Since then, we've been eagerly waiting to see more of these lovebirds, and Christmas came early with a rare sighting!

The newlyweds were spotted attending Johansson and her husband Colin Jost's Christmas party on Thursday night. Photos from Page Six show the couple arriving hand in hand.

Baptista was dressed for the festive spirit in a red midi dress and navy blue overcoat, with bold red lipstick to top it off. Evans similarly wore holiday colors, with a dark-green shirt and burgundy slacks, topped with a brown overcoat.

Sources told Page Six, "They looked inseparable, and he seemed to be a gentleman and very protective of her."

Captain America is truly ready to protect his wife from any danger.

The source also said, “He quickly grabbed for her hand the second they left.”

I guess the Honeymoon period isn't over just yet!

It was a star-studded event, including celebrities like Lorne Michaels, Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler, Sarah Silverman, Greta Gerwig, Bill Murray, and Alec Baldwin.

Johansson stunned as a hostess in her signature red, but opted for a pale pink lipstick instead of her usual siren red. Johansson and Evans starred together in Avengers, and she and Jost were present at the secret wedding in September.

All in all, Baptista and Evans took their time to emerge as a married couple, but they did not disappoint!