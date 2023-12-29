Chrissy Teigen Takes Casual Chic to a New Level With an Off-The-Shoulder Puffy Coat

Style icon and mom of four Chrissy Teigen proved (once again) that cold, winter weather doesn't have to keep you from showing a little skin.



Teigen looked stunning in an all-black ensemble while enjoying a New York City stroll with her husband, John Legend, on Thursday, Dec. 28. The model and cookbook author rocked a chic off-the-shoulder black puffy jacket, black form-fitting leggings, and ankle-high black combat boots.



Teigen paired the flawless outfit with an all-black baseball cap, studded earrings, and red lipstick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teigen is no stranger to the holiday, all-black look. In celebration of Legend's birthday, the proud mom was seen wearing high-waisted black shorts, a black shirt with sheer sleeves, and black fishnet stockings.



Teigen paired the look with black, open-toed high-heels, subtle makeup and a nude lip.



The model and television personality has also been known to slay the off-the-shoulder look. In an earlier Instagram post to promote her brand Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, the influencer wore an off-the-shoulder ivory sweater and baggy jeans.



Who said the 80s were over, right?!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In June of this year, Teigen announced the birth of her fourth child via surrogacy and after she herself gave birth to her third child, Esti.



"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Teigen wrote in the announcement posted on Instagram. "Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my dear friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."



Teigen also explained that after experiencing a pregnancy loss and medically-necessary abortion, she "didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own."



"To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again," she added at the time.



Now a happy mom of four, the model and busy parent certainly isn't slowing down when it comes to setting fashion trends.