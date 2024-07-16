Common Hints at Potential Engagement to Jennifer Hudson
Don't hold your breath, though.
Common and Jennifer Hudson aren't getting engaged, but it's definitely a possibility in the future.
Appearing on The Breakfast Club recently, the rapper said, "If I'm gonna get married, it's to her. Simple as that."
Elsewhere in the interview, he explained what a wonderful relationship he has with Hudson. "This is definitely, with all due respect to the women I've dated, it's all love, but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship," he said.
He went on to explain that he still strives to put his relationship to God first, all while applying what he's learned from previous relationships and from therapy to his romance with Hudson.
Their bond is particularly special, Common said, because they understand each other deeply, in part because they're both from Chicago.
"When you're with somebody who's from where you're from, it's a different kind of connection, too. That's something else," he said. "She's from where I'm from spiritually, she's from where I'm from ... geographically, the Chi. And you know, just from where I'm from as a person."
The lovebirds confirmed their relationship in the sweetest way this past January, when the rapper was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
The Dreamgirls actress coyly asked him, "Are you dating anyone?" and he proceeded to describe her to a T, without directly addressing her.
"Yes. I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," Common told her. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kinda high, 'cause she had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. She had to get her own talk show."
For context, Hudson is one of only 19 people to ever get awarded an EGOT, i.e. an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. The two recently collabed on a song from Common's new album, titled "A GOD (There Is)."
