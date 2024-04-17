David Beckham Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Victoria Beckham on Her 50th Birthday

David Beckham is celebrating wife Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday the way one might hope he would.

Taking to Instagram on the momentous occasion, the former soccer pro shared the most tear-jerking video montage I've ever seen in my life. The tribute to Victoria begins with sons Brooklyn and (I think) Romeo as little ones, telling their mom, "Happy birthday Mummy, I love you so much, more than the world!"

It then goes on to play the viral soundbite "be honest!" over a photo and video montage spanning Victoria's childhood, Spice Girls days, wedding, pregnancies and more, all the way to today.

David's absolutely lovely caption reads, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished , achieved & what you have built , Posh spice , business woman & of course marrying an England captain 😂 But your biggest success are your children , you guide them , love them & teach them… They love you beyond words , we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all 🩷 50 and fit 🩷 I AM BEING HONEST 🩷 @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🩷"

And he set the post to the soundtrack of the Bee Gees' "More Than a Woman."

The birthday girl herself commented, "I love you all so much xxxx"

"So cute! Happy birthday @victoriabeckham," wrote Vanessa Bryant, with many other public figures and fans adding their best wishes for the fashion designer.

Well, here are mine: Happy birthday Victoria, you will never not be iconic!