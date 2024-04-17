David Beckham Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Victoria Beckham on Her 50th Birthday

David Beckham is celebrating wife Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday the way one might hope he would.
Taking to Instagram on the momentous occasion, the former soccer pro shared the most tear-jerking video montage I've ever seen in my life. The tribute to Victoria begins with sons Brooklyn and (I think) Romeo as little ones, telling their mom, "Happy birthday Mummy, I love you so much, more than the world!"
It then goes on to play the viral soundbite "be honest!" over a photo and video montage spanning Victoria's childhood, Spice Girls days, wedding, pregnancies and more, all the way to today.
A post shared by David Beckham
A photo posted by davidbeckham on
David's absolutely lovely caption reads, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished , achieved & what you have built , Posh spice , business woman & of course marrying an England captain 😂 But your biggest success are your children , you guide them , love them & teach them… They love you beyond words , we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all 50 and fit I AM BEING HONEST @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven "
And he set the post to the soundtrack of the Bee Gees' "More Than a Woman."
The birthday girl herself commented, "I love you all so much xxxx"
"So cute! Happy birthday @victoriabeckham," wrote Vanessa Bryant, with many other public figures and fans adding their best wishes for the fashion designer.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Well, here are mine: Happy birthday Victoria, you will never not be iconic!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Zendaya's Method Dressing Marathon Is Over
She found a new way to serve in custom Vera Wang.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bitten Lips Took Center Stage at Dior Fall 2024 Show
Models at the Dior Fall 2024 show paired bitten lips with bare skin, a beauty trend that will take precedence this season.
By Deena Campbell Published
-
30 Spring Items That Solve My Expensive-Taste-on-a-Humble-Budget Dilemma
See every under-$300 spring item on my wish list.
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
Nicola Peltz Beckham Dishes on What It’s Like Inside Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham’s Closet
If ever there was a closet we’d like to raid, Posh’s would top the list.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Brooklyn Beckham Got a Tattoo of a Love Note from Nicola Peltz, and She Let Us Read It
"I want you to know how deeply loved you are."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Nicola Peltz Wears Head-to-Toe Lingerie Alongside Brooklyn Beckham in Paris
Peltz wore see-through black lace pants and a black bra top, complete with a fluffy pink coat.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
If You Want to See Normally Stoic Victoria Beckham Get Completely Flustered, Just Ask Her About Becoming a Grandmother
“Christ, it’s hot guys. It’s hot in here! What’s happening?!”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Victoria Beckham Shared the Cutest Message for Her Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz’s Birthday
Posh Spice is mother-in-law GOALS.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Victoria Beckham Shares a Rare Makeup Free Video—and Reduces Her Skincare Routine to Just Two On Camera Steps
Keep it simple.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Beckhams' Christmas Party Trick Is Too Relatable
Been there.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Pretty Much In-Law Goals During Family Vacation in the Bahamas
Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law took to the beach at sunset to dance together.
By Rachel Burchfield Published