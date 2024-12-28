Demi Moore and Daughters "Can't Stop Laughing" During Holiday Candle Challenge

Demi Moore and her daughters are having a Merry Rizzmas. The actress and her daughters Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer—alongside a few other loved ones—attempted to do the currently-popular-on-TikTok candle blowing game, and it all very quickly devolved into a lot of holiday silliness. Which is exactly the sort of thing these days between Christmas and New Years are for, don't you think?

In a video cross-posted to all of their Instagram accounts, all of the women can be seen devolving into fits of laughter as they attempt to blow out a single line of tea light candles, in a single breath, while saying the phrase "Merry Christmas."

"I can't stop laughing. Merry Rizzmas everyone," Scout LaRue Willis captioned the video. "What a joy to be this loony," Tallulah commented on the post.

And while Rumer declared that she would "try to at least get one through four," she ended up blowing out a better-than-expected five candles.

Of course, the women weren't the only famous folk taking part in the trend. Earlier in the week, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning could be seen attempting the trend at their friend Alessandra Garcia's holiday celebration.

"Best idea @dakotafanning has ever had was to play this game at our holiday party 😂😂😂" Garcia captioned the Instagram post. And based on the subsequent reactions and attempts in the video—she's right.

Given all the cackling fits of giggles and silly fun the challenge evokes, I'm of half a mind to roll out a row of tea light candles myself right now and give it a go. Do you think my roommates will want to do it with me? Should I use my dog as a good luck charm like Demi did with her pup, Pilaf?