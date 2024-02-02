Donald Glover Reveals the 'Community' Movie Script Is Finished

Donald Glover is "all in" for the upcoming Community movie, he has confirmed in a recent red-carpet interview.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the the New York premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a TV reboot of the 2005 movie that gave us Brangelina, the actor and rapper said that the script for said movie was actually ready.

"I was told that the script—literally, I was texting today—I was told the script is done," Glover explained.

"It's not in [my inbox]—I haven't read it yet, but I was told it was done, so. It's just really a schedule thing. I'm in, I'm all in."

Donald Glover with the cast of 'Community' season 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the Community TV show—which ran from 2009 to 2015 though Glover quit in 2014—the celeb also known as Childish Gambino played the lovable airhead Troy Barnes, who was best friends with Abed Nadir (played by Danny Pudi). He would be expected to reprise that role in the movie version.

Ironically, while promoting the Mr. & Mrs Smith remake AND discussing the Community reboot, Glover admitted that he doesn't actually really like remakes in the first place.

He told ET at the premiere, "I'm not a big fan of remakes, so this was kind of a big deal to, like, kind of take it. You know, once I saw the original, I was like, 'Oh this is a good date movie, like maybe I could make a good date show out of it.' You know, something me and my wife could, like, watch together."

Glover recently married partner Michelle White, whom he has been dating since 2016 and with whom he shares three sons, per People.