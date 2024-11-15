Donna Kelce Doesn't Think Taylor Swift Will Be Celebrating Thanksgiving With the Kelces: "She's Kind of Busy"
Fair enough.
Donna Kelce, AKA Mama Kelce, is planning a family Thanksgiving at the football, but it sounds like Taylor Swift will be skipping the celebrations.
Donna just made an appearance on the TODAY Show, and shared the recipe for her (now) famous crescent rolls, which she says are perfect for Thanksgiving and which she got from Pillsbury (the football mom has an ongoing partnership with the baking brand).
A post shared by Pillsbury (@pillsbury)
A photo posted by on
Asked what else she cooks with her grandkids, Donna said, "You know, with 5 and 3 and 1, it's not a lot." She was referring to Jason Kelce's kids' ages: Wyatt Elizabeth, 5, Elliotte Ray, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn, 1.
As for her plans for the upcoming holiday, Donna explained, "I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. Football is always the holidays, football's family."
In terms of a Thanksgiving dinner, she added, "Not anything's planned. I think we're just going to be at the football game. We'll be doing that."
She was then of course asked about her son Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift, and whether she will be joining the Kelces for Thanksgiving.
"I don't think so," Donna said. "She's kind of busy right now, she still has her tour to do."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Donna Kelce joins TODAY with her go-to Thanksgiving recipe, now known as Mama Kelce's Dinner Rolls! pic.twitter.com/XUNp5zgp7sNovember 14, 2024
On Black Friday, Nov. 29, Travis' team the Kansas City Chiefs will square up to the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
So far this season, Swift has attended all the Chiefs' home games, and skipped the away games, which is reportedly due to security issues.
A source told Page Six in October, "If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."
However, as supportive a girlfriend as she is, Swift has to schedule her attendance at Chiefs games around the Eras Tour, which she's currently closing out. That said, there are no concerts between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6, so it's very possible that the singer will be celebrating the holiday with her own family, or joining the Kelces after all. We'll just have to wait and see!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Lizzo, Quinta Brunson and Jamie Lee Curtis Leave Elon Musk's X, Alongside Many Other Celebs
They're leaving for bluer skiers.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
This Holiday Capsule Is a Masterclass in Festive Dressing
Say hello to your new cold-weather staples.
By Emma Walsh Published
-
Rihanna Scores a Winter Color Trend Hat Trick
The star hit the club in a red-on-red-on-red look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift Was Caught on Camera Reminding a Security Guard to Say "Please"
The interaction took place at Travis Kelce's latest game.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jimmy Kimmel Jokes He Hopes Donald Trump Lets Him "Share a Prison Cell With Taylor Swift"
Oof.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Fan Reacts to Star Apparently Wearing Her Chiefs Jacket After Buying It on eBay
A pretty cool claim to fame.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift's Mom Andrea Is in Her "Chiefs Era" at Travis Kelce's Latest Game
This comes as the singer posted a reminder to her fans to vote.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hugh Grant Got "Absolutely Smashed" on Tequila With Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour
Pardon me???
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Sources Are Saying There's an "Engagement Countdown"
"He is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think Joe Alywn Might Be Dating Kendall Jenner
And, predictably, they have *thoughts*.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Stevie Nicks Wants Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to "Ride Off Into the Sunset" and "Have Babies"
Well, don't we all.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published