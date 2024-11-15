Donna Kelce Doesn't Think Taylor Swift Will Be Celebrating Thanksgiving With the Kelces: "She's Kind of Busy"

Donna Kelce, AKA Mama Kelce, is planning a family Thanksgiving at the football, but it sounds like Taylor Swift will be skipping the celebrations.

Donna just made an appearance on the TODAY Show, and shared the recipe for her (now) famous crescent rolls, which she says are perfect for Thanksgiving and which she got from Pillsbury (the football mom has an ongoing partnership with the baking brand).

Asked what else she cooks with her grandkids, Donna said, "You know, with 5 and 3 and 1, it's not a lot." She was referring to Jason Kelce's kids' ages: Wyatt Elizabeth, 5, Elliotte Ray, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn, 1.

As for her plans for the upcoming holiday, Donna explained, "I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. Football is always the holidays, football's family."

In terms of a Thanksgiving dinner, she added, "Not anything's planned. I think we're just going to be at the football game. We'll be doing that."

She was then of course asked about her son Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift, and whether she will be joining the Kelces for Thanksgiving.

"I don't think so," Donna said. "She's kind of busy right now, she still has her tour to do."

On Black Friday, Nov. 29, Travis' team the Kansas City Chiefs will square up to the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

So far this season, Swift has attended all the Chiefs' home games, and skipped the away games, which is reportedly due to security issues.

A source told Page Six in October, "If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."

However, as supportive a girlfriend as she is, Swift has to schedule her attendance at Chiefs games around the Eras Tour, which she's currently closing out. That said, there are no concerts between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6, so it's very possible that the singer will be celebrating the holiday with her own family, or joining the Kelces after all. We'll just have to wait and see!