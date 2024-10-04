Donna Kelce Says She "Stood Still" in Marriage to Ed: "We Stayed Together for the Kids"
But they were friendly.
Donna Kelce has made a vulnerable admission about her marriage to Ed Kelce, with whom she shares athlete sons Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce.
In a conversation as part of the Glamour Women of the Year awards with fellow famous moms Tina Knowles, Mandy Teefey and Maggie Baird, the women discussed the line in the Barbie movie that goes, "We mothers stand still so our daughters can look back to see how far they’ve come."
Baird, who is mom to Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, said she agreed to an extent but that it was a "balance," and that she believes moms should also be breaking their own barriers.
"I agree. I think it is a mix of both," Donna chimed in. "I was a commercial banker for a bank in several different states. I wanted to get ahead. I worked really, really hard. I was a major breadwinner in the family. And I think it’s important for kids to see that a woman can do whatever she wants, but I did stand still too."
A post shared by Samantha Barry (@sambarry)
A photo posted by on
The mom of two then went on to explain a major way that she had to "stand still" when she was younger. "My husband and I knew that our marriage was not working, but we stayed together for the kids," she said. "Ours was a very friendly relationship. So, we could do that and make sure that their life was normal as possible. But in that one respect, I did stand still for several years until I could move on on my own."
Donna was married to Ed for 25 years starting in the late 1970s, with Jason being born in 1987 and Travis in 1989 (like a certain Taylor Swift, if you recall). They divorced after both their children had graduated from college.
In the 2023 documentary Kelce, Donna and Ed had previously admitted that they "stayed together for the kids," as reported by Us Weekly.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
These days, the ex-spouses continue to be friendly and to come together to support their high-achieving sons.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Hannah and Nick Are Already 'Love is Blind' Season 7's Most Infamous Couple—Thanks to a Giant Duck and List of Red Flags
Fans have a lot of thoughts about the former medical salesperson and football player.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
So What If Sabrina Carpenter Wears a Wig?
Her curls are part of her costume, but that doesn't make them inauthentic.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
King Charles Shows Off His Fun Side While Trying Samoan Dancing
"He's got the moves."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relationship Rumors Have Reportedly Been "Blown Out of Proportion"
A source has claimed "nothing has changed" after Swift missed Kelce's games.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Ina Garten Played Beer Pong for the First Time at a Party Taylor Swift Hosted
And she had Abby Wambach as a coach.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Alan Cumming Says "Bitch" Taylor Swift "Stole" His Tartan Emmys Look
"So many people said Taylor Swift looks like Alan Cumming, which is a sentence I never thought I would hear."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce Has Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Poster Framed in His Arrowhead Stadium Suite
That's love!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift's Talent Is "Ridiculous," Compares Her to Bruce Springsteen
I think he's a fan.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Is Going Viral for Her Reaction to Katy Perry's "Kind and C***" Comment at the VMAs
Safe to say she related.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Officially Endorses Kamala Harris for President
The singer posted a lengthy statement on Instagram supporting her campaign.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Charli XCX Responds to Claims Taylor Swift Inspired Her Song "Sympathy Is a Knife"
"I don’t want to be in those situations physically when I feel self-doubt."
By Amy Mackelden Published