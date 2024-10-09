Donna Kelce Says “Tight-Lipped” Son Travis and Girlfriend Taylor Swift Won’t Tell Her What They’re Dressing up as for Halloween

With Halloween just weeks away, you aren't alone if you're scrambling to come up with the perfect costume this year. And while us mere mortals might have to scramble through our closets (or Amazon) for the ideal look, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce apparently have something cooking that they won't even share with his mother.

Donna Kelce, who was honored at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in NYC on Tuesday, Oct. 8, told People that she had no idea what her son and his girlfriend had up their designer sleeves.

"I can't wait to see what it's going to be. They're tight-lipped," she said of their Halloween costumes. "They don't tell us anything."

Although she couldn't give any insights into Taylor and Travis's spooky season plans, she did say that the "Cruel Summer" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were proud of her recent Glamour cover.

Travis suited up on stage this summer for a surprise appearance with Swift during the Eras Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I wasn't allowed to tell them. But basically they're very happy with anything and they support me in whatever I do," Donna said of sons Travis and Jason Kelce's reactions to the magazine. She added the brothers were "like, 'Mamma. Wow,'" noting it was "one of those shocks for me too."

The mom of two said Swift was "very, very supportive of me also."

If you were one of the countless people who dressed up like Taylor and Travis for Halloween last year, Mama Kelce has some advice for you...or not.

Stay In The Know Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When asked for some top tips about how to dress like the couple, she replied, "I don't know, because they change all the time. So it's like, who knows? I'm sure the people that are out there following both of them will be able to take care of that without any problem."

However, Donna does have some strong opinions on people becoming Chiefs fans because of Swift, telling People earlier this year, "I think it's just great that so many people are coming to the game. I don't think there's anything wrong with that...what's not to like about football!"