Duchess Camilla Posed With Her Jack Russell Terrier to Mark Her 75th Birthday

Beth is the cutest.

The Duchess Of Cornwall Visits Battersea Dogs Home In Windsor
(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Camilla Parker Bowles, like many an Englishwoman (including Kate Middleton and the Queen herself), loves dogs and horses.

As such, the Duchess of Cornwall is a longtime royal patron of the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, from which she adopted both of her adorable rescue pets, Jack Russell terriers Beth and Bluebell.

That's why it's so fitting that the duchess marked her 75th birthday by posing with one of her dogs, Beth. In the photo—taken by official Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson and posted to Clarence House's Instagram on July 17—Camilla wears a simple blue floral dress and beams at the camera, while holding the pup in her lap.

"Thank you for all your kind messages and well wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday today!" the caption reads.

Beth and Bluebell are no strangers to striking a pose for the cameras. Back in 2021, the two dogs starred in a campaign for Battersea, photos from which Clarence House posted on Instagram, alongside a little backstory on the dogs.

"Bluebell and Beth, The Duchess of Cornwall’s rescue dogs, are proud to show off their Wear Blue for Rescue bandanas as they support @battersea’s new campaign," they wrote.

"The rescue movement celebrates all the wonderful pets that just need a second chance.

"The Duchess adopted both Beth and Bluebell from @battersea Dogs & Cats Home, a charity that has rehomed more than three million animals since being founded in 1860. HRH is Royal Patron of @battersea.

"#RescueIsMyFavouriteBreed"

Ahead of her birthday, the duchess threw a party for Battersea's 160th anniversary at Clarence House, where she got to meet a bunch more cute dogs. So fitting.

The Duchess Of Cornwall Celebrates The 160th Anniversary Of Battersea Dogs And Cats Home

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)
