It's only the middle of August, but summer may as well have officially ended along with Love Island USA season 6. Over the past three months, the U.S.-based spinoff of the British dating show juggernaut rose above the crowded reality TV landscape to become the biggest show of the summer. Over six weeks, millions of viewers tuned in to watch dozens of gorgeous singles searching for love and dealing with drama. Fans fell in love with the show's steamy romances and powerful friendships, with cast members like the PPG—a.k.a. the "PowerPuff Gang," JaNa Craig, Leah Kateb, and Serena Page—becoming instant stars.

One month after the July 21 season finale, host Ariana Madix and the cast reunited for a highly-anticipated reunion special, where the stars were able to rehash their time in the villa after watching the whole series. Even though the reunion released on August 19 was an hour and 20 minutes long, it wasn't able to cover every storyline included over season 6's entire run (which included both the 36-hour-long episodes and plenty of drama that went on once the cast got their phones back). It's no wonder that some fans are questioning whether the August 19 episode is the last we'll see of Love Island season 6. Read on for whether a part 2 of the Love Island USA season 6 reunion will be released.

Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin (center, back row) get into it at the Love Island USA season 6 reunion. (Also pictured, from left: Serena Page, Kordell Beckham, and Nicole Jacky.) (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock)

Is there a 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion part 2?

Unfortunately (or fortunately if there's some drama you'd rather the fandom moved on from), Love Island USA season 6 really is officially over. According to Peacock, there are no episodes of season 6 expected after the reunion, as the season now has the same total of 37 episodes as previous installments of the series.

Also, during the reunion itself, Madix closed off season 6 by confirming that the reality hit will return for season 7 next summer. Plus, if next June 2025 is too far off, the spin-off Love Island Games will also return for season 2 in 2025.

How to follow the 'Love Island USA' season 6 stars:

Though the cast's Love Island journeys are done, fans will still be able to follow their favorite cast members through social media (though, as the show itself reminded viewers ahead of the finale, let's keep it cute and demure). All of the newly-minted reality stars have been keeping their followers informed about their lives and relationships after the show, so the casts' Instagrams and TikToks (or YouTubes, for those who went the vlogging route) are the best way to keep up with them. In the meantime, we'll be keeping my fingers crossed for PPG to get their own show.