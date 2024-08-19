Lily Collins's 'Emily in Paris' Press Tour Style Is Très Magnifique
From Armani Privé to Yves Saint Laurent, she's serving look after French girl look.
A lot has been said—nay, opined—about the fictional marketing exec Emily Cooper's wardrobe on the Netflix hit Emily in Paris. Some viewers love the fantastical scope of Cooper's closet, where costume designer Marylin Fitoussi has supplied the titular heroine with a near-endless supply of Dior, Chanel, and Miu Miu to pile on with abandon. Others aren't as aligned with her maximalist, style-rules-be-damned tendencies.
What no one can debate is the off-screen style prowess of Lily Collins, the show's star. When the cameras stop rolling, Collins works with stylist Andrew Mukamal on a range of outfits with equally impressive tags and refined taste to boot. One day she'll hit a premiere in stately Armani Privé; the next, she'll work the interview circuit in laid-back Chloé. The effect is the same either way: polished, impressive, and yes, chic.
Lily Collins has geared up for Emily in Paris's fourth season (Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix; Part 2 arrives September 12) in some of her best looks yet. Before catching up on the latest additions to her fictional closet, scroll on to review the outfits Collins is taking on tour. No one can dispute how good the following looks are—not even the bona fide French girls.
Lily Collins in a Peplum Giorgio Armani Privé Gown
Emily Cooper has worn her share of controversial trends and power-clashing patterns over the last four seasons. (I still think about her pairing of a houndstooth beret and mini dress illustrated with sketches of Grecian statues from season one.) But leave it to Lily Collins to sample a polarizing style's resurgence—the peplum trend—with elegance on the official season 4 red carpet.
Collins wore a custom Armani Privé gown that glistened under the step-and-repeat lights, thanks to yards and yards of delicate black beads. Some were sewn into a solid, shimmering surface along the bodice; others created a harlequin pattern along the semi-sheer column skirt. And in the middle, an equally sparkly peplum hem added an extra bit of texture I can't imagine the dress without. She put a fine point on her look with Manolo Blahnik pumps and a sharp bob, deeply parted to one side. (Oh look, another trend she's making everyone reconsider.)
Lily Collins in Off-the-Runway Yves Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
Joining cast mates Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu for Emily in Paris's first photocall of the season, Collins tapped into her inner office siren. Her styling team pulled a full look from Saint Laurent's Spring 2024 collection, including a burgundy pencil skirt (the office part), a plunge bodysuit with a draped neckline, and sharply pointed slingback heels (the siren part). She complemented the look's late sunset palette with heaps of gold Cartier jewelry—and a deep burgundy lip Emily Cooper would definitely wear. One of her go-to shades on the show is Charlotte Tilbury's M.I.Kiss, for inquiring minds.
Lily Collins in a Mark Kenly Domino Tan Dress
Emily Cooper gate-crashes shows at Paris Fashion Week; Lily Collins is the star guest at Copenhagen Fashion Week. The actress stopped by the Danish fashion capital's Spring 2025 season for a dinner hosted by Vogue Scandinavia and a chance to model one of Copenhagen's most insider-beloved talents. She spent the evening in a strong-shouldered gray dress by Mark Kenly Domino Tan, a Nordic destination for artful (but never boring) minimalist suiting and day dresses.
Spotlighting a hyper-local label didn't stop Lily Collins from dipping her toes into a global shoe trend at the same time. She paired her dress with Alaïa's absolutely everywhere mesh flats, most recently seen on Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway back stateside.
Lily Collins in Valentino Suiting—and a Beret
There's no better season for Lily Collins to test-drive traditional French headgear than fall 2024: the hat trend that took over runways from Prada to Loro Piana to The Row is finally trickling into stores. She put her Emily in Paris spin on the fancy hat movement for an NBC ad-spot during the 2024 Olympics with a black sequin beret, paired to a blue button-down top, skinny black tie, and a Valentino mini skirt covered in rosettes.
True French girls are masters of effortless juxtaposition, and Collins seems to have picked up on it over months of filming Emily in Paris on location in the City of Light. Her shirt's oversize proportions and menswear tie were the perfect counterweight to her romantic skirt and quintessentially Parisian hat.
Lily Collins in an Alessandra Rich Mini Dress
Business on top, party down below. Lily Collins hit a day of press interviews wearing a plaid blazer mini dress from Alessandra Rich's Pre-Fall 2024 collection, accessorized with nothing but Cartier earrings.
The British designer intended to explore the "attractive paradox" between work-appropriate silhouettes and more dangerous, seductive shapes in her Pre-Fall lineup, per Vogue Runway. You can see the tension at play in the contrast between this dress's stately tweed fabric and the upper-thigh grazing hemline set with wispy white feathers.
Lily Collins in Chloé '70s Suiting
It's hard to imagine someone as effusive and over-the-top as Emily Cooper wearing a black blazer, denim, and clogs. Lily Collins, on the other hand, is perfectly matched to this Chloé look.
Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali, who joined the house in October 2023, knows what women want to wear when they're not on a red carpet. She delivers an upscale take on the carefree energy of the '70s that both nods to Chloé's roots and sets stars like Lily Collins up for a casual-cool moment. Each piece in the actress's look tweaks a familiar closet staple: the double-breasted black blazer is set with luxurious gold buttons, the jeans nod to a fall 2024 denim trend with extra-oversize proportions, and the clogs boast an exaggerated wedge heel. Maybe there is a little bit of Emily's energy here after all—but it's channeled into silhouettes anyone can pin to their fall mood board.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
