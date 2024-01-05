Now that the 2024 award season has begun, prepare yourself for lots of top-tier red carpet content courtesy of your favorite celebrities. Starting with Eva Longoria's lace 'naked dress' that she wore to the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Longoria, who was dressed by her longtime stylist, Maeve Riley , wore an ivory Ashi Studio Fall/Winter 2023 couture gown to the event, which fit the actress like a glove. The sheer lace created an effect that looked like Longoria was wrapped in a chic spider web, perfectly hugging the actress's curves and creating a moment of gothic romance.

The sleeveless, stringy Ashi Studio gown featured a halter turtleneck and a mermaid-esque tail that fanned out slightly where it hit the carpet. Underneath her lace gown, Longoria wore a nude bodysuit that perfectly matched the actress and director’s skin, effectively nailing the nearly-naked illusion. The actress shared snaps of herself at the event to her Instagram story, showing off her sheer dress that felt like an entirely new take on the age-old naked dress trend.

As for her glam, Longoria wore a dark and sparkly smokey eye, which she paired with a neutral matte lip (likely to match the nude shades of her overall ensemble). The star wore her hair in a tight, cheek-snatching long ponytail , an easy DIY hairdo for any event, red carpet or not. Longoria even took to Instagram to share how much she loves a high ponytail, giving a shout-out to her glam team, writing, “‘It’s giving snatched,’ as the kids say.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The naked dress became popular largely due to Kate Moss, with a lit cigarette in hand, wearing that see-through Liza Bruce slip dress in 1993 (you know the one!). Now, the look has been recreated by numerous celebrities who pay homage to Moss, ranging from everyone like her own daughter, Lila Moss , to supermodel Kendall Jenner, who wore a sheer white dress to ring in the New Year.