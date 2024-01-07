Eva Longoria Opted for a ‘Flashdance’-esque Wig—Complete with Bangs—to Shake It Up a Little on the Red Carpet

If you noticed a significant hairstyle change from Eva Longoria from one night to the next and wondered if she had cut bangs in the interim, she is here to clarify that she, in fact, did not. After appearing on Thursday night at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala decidedly without bangs, the next night Longoria stepped out at an event celebrating Latino creatives in film and television with bangs added.
At the La Cena Los Angeles event Friday night, Longoria’s completely new hairstyle was a wet look that included bangs—no haircut necessary. “It’s a wig,” she told People. “It’s not even my hair, but isn’t it great?”
She continued, “Isn’t that crazy? Let me tell you, it’s award season—people are stepping it up.”
It is, in fact, award season—tonight kicks off the ceremonies with the Golden Globes. We’re interested to see Longoria’s looks throughout the season; for Friday night’s hairstyle, Longoria noted that, when she first saw the completed look, she thought it resembled that of Jennifer Beals in Flashdance. “I wasn’t going for it, but that’s what turned out,” Longoria said.
Her hair complemented the rest of her outfit at the event—Longoria wore a black one-shoulder ankle-length dress featuring a definitive slit, which she paired with minimalistic jewelry. She wore three diamond rings and added strappy black pumps to complete the outfit.
The night before, the actress—who made her directorial debut recently—looked ethereal in a sheer lace hourglass dress from Ashi Studio’s Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection. She wore the sleeveless gown over a nude bodysuit, which she paired with white platform heels and diamond earrings.
At Friday night’s event, Longoria spoke about directing Flamin’ Hot, which details the story of Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez, who is the son of a Mexican immigrant, and his idea for—you guessed it—Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The snack, inspired by the flavors of his heritage, disrupted the American food industry.
Longoria told People that it was a “fun” event and that it was meaningful to have several Latinos in the film community gathering together in the same place. “We all don’t get to work together that much,” she said. “We’re always like, the one Latino in a movie, so to be here together…it just means a lot to have a night like tonight during this season when everybody’s being celebrated. We feel like we should be celebrated, too. We should celebrate each other.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
It Took Oprah Winfrey’s Repeated Intervention to Fix the Myriad of Issues on the Set of ‘The Color Purple’
Conditions on set were even worse than we previously realized.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Halle Bailey Finally Reveals That Yes, She Was Pregnant After All—and Shares Her Newborn’s Sweet Name and First Public Photo
Despite speculation, the notoriously private Bailey never confirmed her pregnancy—but did reveal her baby’s birth on Instagram.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Penélope Cruz Goes from Soft Pink Plaid Chanel Co-Ord to Edgy Chanel Leather Jacket in Palm Springs
The four-time Oscar nominee was recognized for her impressive cache of work yesterday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Eva Longoria Is On Trend, Going Sheer Sergio Hudson for Event in L.A.
The look was from the designer’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection.
By Rachel Burchfield