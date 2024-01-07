Eva Longoria Opted for a ‘Flashdance’-esque Wig—Complete with Bangs—to Shake It Up a Little on the Red Carpet

“Let me tell you, it’s award season—people are stepping it up.”

Eva Longoria on the red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Rachel Burchfield
published

If you noticed a significant hairstyle change from Eva Longoria from one night to the next and wondered if she had cut bangs in the interim, she is here to clarify that she, in fact, did not. After appearing on Thursday night at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala decidedly without bangs, the next night Longoria stepped out at an event celebrating Latino creatives in film and television with bangs added.

At the La Cena Los Angeles event Friday night, Longoria’s completely new hairstyle was a wet look that included bangs—no haircut necessary. “It’s a wig,” she told People. “It’s not even my hair, but isn’t it great?”

She continued, “Isn’t that crazy? Let me tell you, it’s award season—people are stepping it up.”

Eva Longoria on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is, in fact, award season—tonight kicks off the ceremonies with the Golden Globes. We’re interested to see Longoria’s looks throughout the season; for Friday night’s hairstyle, Longoria noted that, when she first saw the completed look, she thought it resembled that of Jennifer Beals in Flashdance. “I wasn’t going for it, but that’s what turned out,” Longoria said.

Her hair complemented the rest of her outfit at the event—Longoria wore a black one-shoulder ankle-length dress featuring a definitive slit, which she paired with minimalistic jewelry. She wore three diamond rings and added strappy black pumps to complete the outfit.

Eva Longoria on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The night before, the actress—who made her directorial debut recently—looked ethereal in a sheer lace hourglass dress from Ashi Studio’s Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection. She wore the sleeveless gown over a nude bodysuit, which she paired with white platform heels and diamond earrings. 

Eva Longoria on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Friday night’s event, Longoria spoke about directing Flamin’ Hot, which details the story of Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez, who is the son of a Mexican immigrant, and his idea for—you guessed it—Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The snack, inspired by the flavors of his heritage, disrupted the American food industry.

Longoria told People that it was a “fun” event and that it was meaningful to have several Latinos in the film community gathering together in the same place. “We all don’t get to work together that much,” she said. “We’re always like, the one Latino in a movie, so to be here together…it just means a lot to have a night like tonight during this season when everybody’s being celebrated. We feel like we should be celebrated, too. We should celebrate each other.” 

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

