Florence Pugh Embodies Intergalactic Royalty at the 'Dune: Part Two' New York City Premiere

Princess Irulan at her finest.

Florence Pugh wearing a silver pleated backless gown
By Melony Forcier
published

After a month filled with archival Cyborg suits and sci-fi couture, the Dune: Part Two press tour is coming to a close.

To no surprise, the film's fashionable co-stars, Zendaya and Florence Pugh, went out with a bang for the New York City premiere last night. Zendaya shut down the carpet in a 3D gold Stéphane Rolland Couture gown, but it was Florence Pugh who provided a masterclass in ultramodern elegance, wearing a skin-baring silver backless gown.

Florence Pugh grey pleated backless gown

Florence Pugh mixed ethereal style with sci-fi couture in a Valentino backless gown from the SS24 Couture collection.

Styled by her go-to partner in fashion, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Pugh wore a gown from Valentino's SS24 Couture collection. As an ambassador and friend to the Italian fashion house, the Academy Award-nominated actress is no stranger to wearing the label on the red carpet.

Pugh also wore an array of diamond ear cuffs from Ana Khouri jewelry, in addition to her signature silver septum piercing hoop.

Florence Pugh wearing a grey gown with a silver eye look and diamond earrings

Pugh paired the halter gown with a silver metallic cat eye.

The actress paired her futuristic flowing gown with graphic silver metallic eye makeup that elevated her entire look to an otherworldly level. Letting the cat eye grab all the attention, she kept the rest of her glam basic, with a nude lip and subtle rosy cheeks.

Florence Pugh enters the Dune premiere in her backless Valentino gown

Walking into the premiere, Pugh highlighted the backless design of her cloud-colored Valentino gown.

Florence Pugh arrives at the dune part two premiere

After walking the red carpet, Pugh warmed up in a longline black coat.

Pugh's silver Valentino halter gown isn't the first time she's worn the metallic shade on the Dune: Part Two press tour red carpet. In fact, she kicked off the long string of photo calls for the film in a disco-esque two-piece while in Mexico City. The custom mirrored gown came from Galvan London—a departure from her typical Valentino moments.

Florence Pugh Dune Part Two crop top skirt silver heels sandals red carpet

Pugh was as shimmery as a disco-ball at a Dune: Part Two photo call in Mexico City.

At the film's London premiere, Pugh paid homage to her Dune: Part Two character, Princess Irulan, wearing a custom Valentino brown sequined hooded gown that was fit for true intergalactic royalty. She paired her shimmery gown with diamond cuff bracelets.

Florence Pugh wearing a brown sequined hooded gown

Pugh wore a brown sequined hooded Custom Valentino gown for the Dune: Part Two London premiere.

While Pugh's time promoting Dune: Part Two might be coming to an end, she's expected to take the red carpet for the Academy Awards in March to honor her other major blockbuster appearance of the year. She stars in Christoper Nolan's Oppenheimer, which accrued 13 Oscar nominations.

