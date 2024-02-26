After a month filled with archival Cyborg suits and sci-fi couture, the Dune: Part Two press tour is coming to a close.
To no surprise, the film's fashionable co-stars, Zendaya and Florence Pugh, went out with a bang for the New York City premiere last night. Zendaya shut down the carpet in a 3D gold Stéphane Rolland Couture gown, but it was Florence Pugh who provided a masterclass in ultramodern elegance, wearing a skin-baring silver backless gown.
Styled by her go-to partner in fashion, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Pugh wore a gown from Valentino's SS24 Couture collection. As an ambassador and friend to the Italian fashion house, the Academy Award-nominated actress is no stranger to wearing the label on the red carpet.
Pugh also wore an array of diamond ear cuffs from Ana Khouri jewelry, in addition to her signature silver septum piercing hoop.
The actress paired her futuristic flowing gown with graphic silver metallic eye makeup that elevated her entire look to an otherworldly level. Letting the cat eye grab all the attention, she kept the rest of her glam basic, with a nude lip and subtle rosy cheeks.
Pugh's silver Valentino halter gown isn't the first time she's worn the metallic shade on the Dune: Part Two press tour red carpet. In fact, she kicked off the long string of photo calls for the film in a disco-esque two-piece while in Mexico City. The custom mirrored gown came from Galvan London—a departure from her typical Valentino moments.
At the film's London premiere, Pugh paid homage to her Dune: Part Two character, Princess Irulan, wearing a custom Valentino brown sequined hooded gown that was fit for true intergalactic royalty. She paired her shimmery gown with diamond cuff bracelets.
While Pugh's time promoting Dune: Part Two might be coming to an end, she's expected to take the red carpet for the Academy Awards in March to honor her other major blockbuster appearance of the year. She stars in Christoper Nolan's Oppenheimer, which accrued 13 Oscar nominations.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
