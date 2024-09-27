Celebrities—like all of us, really—can have some strange habits. But the difference is that celebs have the time, energy, and money to explore those weird habits. And while they might sound a bit odd to us, they have become an integral part of their lives. These can range from sports athletes who simply must bounce the ball a certain way if they want to win, to rather extreme beauty habits, to intense and intriguing workout regimens that start in the wee hours of the morning. But who are we to judge, considering their impressive success? Below, we reveal the hilarious habits of the rich and famous.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne told Redbook in 2013 that a big way she stays in shape is by...hula-hooping! "Hula hooping for fitness is brilliant. It's a challenging workout (you use a weighted hoop) with a playfulness that makes you want to keep going. I've been supplementing my regular workouts, which include running, strength training, and yoga, with about 10 minutes of this Hoopnotica routine each day."

James McAvoy

If you are the first person James McAvoy sees at the start of a new month, he apparently might say "white rabbit" to you (originally said in an old interview and reported by Teen Vogue) as a tradition passed down by his grandmother. Honestly, I'd love it if this one is still true.

Kate Upton

Kate Upton has made fitness an important part of her life, and she has shared parts of that fitness journey with her fans. In 2017, she posted on her Instagram account that she does hip lifts of—wait for it—a whopping 225 pounds. Holy goodness, that's in shape.

Eva Mendes

In 2020, Eva Mendes shared a very intense-looking photo, where it appears that needles were inserted underneath her jaw. "This is my happy place! Here I am getting some Mono Threads—Ayyyy Dios!" she wrote. The esthetician Mariana Vergara, who was credited in the post, later explained that "mono threads activate collagen synthesis, which produces a gradual skin thickening, skin tightening, and rejuvenation effect."

Gigi Hadid

Speaking to Into the Gloss in 2014, Gigi Hadid shared that she uses a common, but unusual tool in her beauty routine. "For baby hairs, I have a face brush from Sephora that I spray with hairspray to push back anything leftover from when I pull it all into a ponytail, but I guess you could use a toothbrush."

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber has been honest about living with perioral dermatitis, a skin condition that causes a rash of red bumps on your face. In 2020, she shared on her Instagram stories that her acne improved when she swam in the ocean, adding, "Sometimes nature is the ultimate beauty hack :)." Apparently, salt water does have exfoliating properties, and can be both antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, as well as having a drying effect. Who knew??

Elle Macpherson

Did you know that "seaing" is a thing? Elle Macpherson told Australian Vogue in 2018 that “walking in seawater is one of the best things I can do for my body.” She added, “It tones the legs and the waist, it’s great for minerals, and if you have any water retention, it’s a great diuretic...I walk in about thigh-deep or knee-deep water for 40 minutes to an hour.”

Victoria Beckham

As reported by The Guardian way back in 2008 regarding an interview in Now! magazine, Victoria Beckham loves to do face yoga. A quote from the article explains that she was "worried that the LA weather is drying out her skin, and has started an intensive regime of facial yoga, also popular with...Gwyneth Paltrow."

Rashida Jones

Much like (allegedly) Victoria Beckham, Rashida Jones does face yoga. Speaking to Refinery29, she said, "I can’t tell if it really makes a difference, but it feels like it wears out my muscles and I'm doing something important," with a laugh. "I don't know, I think I like it. But I definitely can't do it in public. It looks really stupid."

Orlando Bloom

In a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times, Orlando Bloom revealed he has an intriguing morning routine. "I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein. It’s all quite LA, really. Then I’ll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots."

Lady Gaga

On her Instagram in 2019, Lady Gaga shared, "Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20." It might look odd, but it's apparently to reduce inflammation, mitigate muscular soreness, and reduce pain.

Helena Christensen

If you think ice baths sound fun, try upping the ante and taking an ice river bath! During the pandemic, Helena Christensen shared Instagram videos of her splashing in freezing streams, telling British Vogue that she's had “deep yearning” for water her whole life. “I want to be in it and around it as much as possible,” she said. “When I go upstate, as soon as I arrive I just run to the river and throw myself in. It makes me feel alive.”

January Jones

In 2020, January Jones shared her recipe for a "human stew" bath, which included an entire box of baking soda, apple cider vinegar, and two cups of salt. In another video, she poured in some beer to her bath, saying, "I feel like it’s going to be hydrating for my body."

Megan Fox

To overcome her fear of flying, Megan Fox told Kelly Clarkson in 2021 that she started a unique practice. “Even if you hit turbulence and you're like, ‘I don’t like how this feels,’ I would throw on certain music that I just knew I wasn't gonna die to...For me, that was Britney Spears, like, the archives. The Oops album...That's not the soundtrack to my death. That always made me feel better. You're not gonna meet God on an, ‘Oh baby, baby’ and then you're dead and know all the mysteries to the universe.”

Serena Williams

Serena Williams told Evening Standard in 2012 that she has a number of superstitions, including bouncing the ball five times before her first serve and twice before her second serve. "And I'm not losing because I didn't play well, I lost because I didn't tie my shoe the right way and it's totally ridiculous because I have to use the same shower, I have to use the same sandals, I have to travel with the same bags."

Henry Golding

Before he was an actor, Henry Golding was a hairstylist—he still does his family's hair from time to time and has even walked around with scissors in his pocket, telling Glamour in 2018 that he had them on hand while filming Crazy Rich Asians. "I was in the habit of carrying my scissors, under the impression that maybe I’d cut the crew’s hair if I had the chance. I still blow-dry once in a while. It’s therapeutic!"

Princess Margaret

Frankly, this is just iconic behavior. Princess Margaret's biographer Craig Brown noted that the late princess woke at 9 a.m., spent two hours in bed listening to the radio and smoking, then would have a bath from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., then a 12:30 "vodka pick-me-up."

Heidi Klum

Yes, it's true: Heidi Klum carried around her own baby teeth. Her mom kept them all and put them in a pouch. "When I was young and I was traveling everywhere and I was always by myself...this was kind of like my good luck charm," she said in 2022. "I don't know why, it's just something that I did."

Timothee Chalamet

If you know anything about Timothée Chalamet, you'll know he had a bit of a "rap habit" when he was younger. “Timmy T" made an appearance while he was going to New York’s LaGuardia Performing Arts High School, including a rap about statistics! It earned him a D+.

Michelle Rodriguez

It's unclear how often she does it, but Michelle Rodriguez apparently does naked meditation! Posting a picture of herself from the back (and in the nude) on Instagram, she explained, “A sweet break from worldly chaos not missing the city although the mosquitoes are killer out here love the peace & quiet."

Beyoncé

Did you know Queen Bey changes her email every week? While talking about a song collaboration with B in 2017, Ed Sheeran told Entertainment Tonight, “I have an email address that I email that actually changes every week...She’s very good at [hiding]. It’s kind of like what I aspire to be, I think.”

Alessandra Ambrosio

Velaterapia, or candle therapy, is a Brazilian beauty treatment that models including Alessandra Ambrosio and Izabel Goulart love. During the treatment, a stylist literally passes a lit candle through a person's hair. Sounds strange but lots of people swear by this "hair burning."

Irina Shayk

In an article by HELLO! and reported on by the Daily Mail, Irina Shayk explained, "I love baths. I'm a person who takes baths like, three times a day. I'm Russian so there has to be candles, Russian TV, food and lots of bubbles. Nothing can be worse when you travel and work all day than sitting in a small, uncomfortable bath. That's not me."

Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell has done some fascinating things, but none perhaps stranger than getting massages where snakes literally wrapped around her body. She wrote on Instagram: “'Entwine in Interspecies Love to Remember your Wild Divine Nature. Get present, embrace Power and embody Pleasure' - Serpentessa. Thank you Serpentessa for the amazing experience."

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to strange beauty treatments (remember therapy via getting stung by bees?). But when asked what was the weirdest therapy she's tried, she explained, “I have used ozone therapy. Rectally,” with a laugh. “Can I say that?...It’s pretty weird. But, it’s been very helpful.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez literally has affirming mantras everywhere: including on her pillows. In a 2018 Harper's Bazaar interview, the writer notes, " In a den area near the kitchen, no fewer than eight linen pillows imprinted with affirmations, bronze sculptures, ceramic trays, and wooden wall hangings vie for attention: no limits but the sky; life is short, live your dream. And one of her personal favorites, i am youthful and timeless at every age." When asked about them, Lopez explained, “Affirmations are so important...I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd bullsh*t, but it’s not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda.”

Madonna

One butt facial, coming right up? While promoting her MDNA SKIN Chrome Clay Mask, Madonna explained that she liked applying it on her bum. "Ask your significant other to remove it for you," she said with a smirk. "You can lay down [on your stomach]. He can rub your feet—or she—while your mask is setting for seven to 10 minutes. And then you can get some magnetic head on your behind."

Mark Wahlberg

In 2018, Mark Wahlberg shared with the world that he woke up at 2:30 a.m. with a morning schedule that included prayer time, a workout, two meals, golf, and cryo chamber recovery. But in 2023 he shared that it had changed. Now, he wakes up at 3:30 a.m. for prayer time and a workout before the long "process" of waking his kids.

Zendaya

In a 2109 article for InStyle that was reported on by Yahoo and other outlets, Zendaya shared that she watches Harry Potter every single day. To her family and friends who laugh about it, she apparently replies, "Don't come over to my house if you don't want to watch it, because it's going to be on." For her 22nd birthday, she even went on a Harry Potter movie studio tour!

Matthew McConaughey

Surprise, it's pushups! Matthew McConaughey told Men's Health in 2010 that "I'll drop and give myself 20 pushups at intervals throughout the day. 9 a.m., bang out 20. Sitting in a boring meeting at 10:30. Bang out 20. I do that 10 times throughout the day, I've done 200. Or even mix it up with crunches, squats, whatever. Also, I have a 12-pound medicine ball. I'll just think, Pick up the medicine ball and don't put it down for 30 minutes. Try that once. You will have a workout, man."

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart told Page Six in 2024, “I like bathing suits. I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming...Bathing suits are my underwear. I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims for Martha. But I love Skims. I think they serve a very good purpose—but I don’t wear those. I only wear Eres bathing suits under my clothes.”

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley told David Letterman in 2014 that she eats clay, explaining, "Clay binds to other materials in your body and helps your body excrete those materials that aren't necessarily the best for you," adding in an Into the Gloss interview, "when you first start eating clay your bowel movements, pees and even you, yourself, will smell like metal."