The Most Shocking Nude Movie Scenes of All Time

Sometimes, you go to a movie expecting full frontal. Other times...not so much. Whether it was the inexplicable PG-13 rating or nudity from a star who seems too wholesome to strip down (Mary Poppins fans should click away now), audiences were shook when they saw these actors in the flesh. Here, some of the most shocking nude scenes in cinematic history.
'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'
It's pretty standard to see nudity in an R-rated comedy. In fact, we go in expecting raunch and nakedness at this point. But because #sexism, usually it's the women who strip down—so when Jason Segel went full frontal in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, jaws dropped.
'Titanic'
Titanic is one of the biggest moneymakers of all time—and the PG-13 rating certainly helped (an R rating limits a film's audience and, thus, its earning potential). But in spite of that family-friendly rating, Kate Winslet went topless for one of the most famous nude scenes ever.
'The Big Lebowski'
The Big Lebowski is one of the least predictable movies ever, and perhaps its least predictable moment might just be when Julianne Moore swings from the ceiling while fully nude. (To be fair, she was making "vaginal art.")
'Any Given Sunday'
Oh hey, it's just Cameron Diaz, all business-like, walking into an NFL locker room. And then BAM: Penis. So much penis.
'About Schmidt'
There's nothing Kathy Bates can't do—including nail a nude scene. Her nonchalant nakedness in About Schmidt's hot tub moment was completely amazing and completely surprising.
'The Wolf of Wall Street'
Jonah Hill famously wore a prosthetic for his nude scene in The Wolf of Wall Street—but hey, if Martin Scorsese wants you to masturbate with a fake penis, at least he'll get you an Oscar nomination for your trouble.
'Team America: World Police'
Does it count as nudity if it's puppets? When it's as utterly shocking as the sex scene in Team America: World Police, yes.
'The Fifth Element'
Another PG-13 movie that snuck in some light nudity: The Fifth Element shows a fully naked Leeloo being born. To be clear, we're obviously all born naked—just not all of us are born looking like a 22-year-old Milla Jovovich.
'The Whole Nine Yards'
This movie is rated R, and it definitely earned its rating: Amanda Peet was a scene-stealer in the movie even before her unexpected gun-wielding nude scene.
'Hackers'
Angelina Jolie is currently one of the biggest stars in the world, but she was just a 20-year-old up-and-comer when she very briefly bared her breast in this PG-13 movie.
'Trading Places'
Jamie Lee Curtis has starred in so many horror movies that she's earned the nickname "Scream Queen." Interestingly, she never went nude in these films (as Scream taught us, getting naked during a scary movie basically ensures you're in for a bloody end), so fans were shocked when she nonchalantly went topless in the 1983 comedy Trading Places.
'S.O.B.'
In 1981, America's sweetheart Julie Andrews went fearlessly topless in S.O.B., a movie written and directed by her husband Blake Edwards.
'Romeo and Juliet'
We've pointed out plenty of PG-13 nudity, but the old-school Romeo and Juliet from 1968 wins the award for the most family-friendly nude scene. The film is rated PG, yet features a blissfully topless Juliet after her wedding night with Romeo.
