Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Registry Picks Include Rollerblades, a Dog Raincoat, and Cheese Plates

image
By Sally Holmes
Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Getty ImagesGonzalo Marroquin

In case you haven't heard: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged! It's more likely than not you have heard, however, because the two have been very open and social media-friendly about their pre-wedding festivities. Priyanka celebrated her bridal shower at Tiffany's (which, incidentally, is where Nick bought her engagement ring), instagrammed her Amsterdam bachelorette, and even dropped hints about her wedding dress. And now, ahead of the wedding (which is rumored to be at Umaid Bhawan Palace in India!!) The actress is sharing her wedding registry picks on Amazon.

Below, some of the best items from Priyanka's picks, and you can see her full selection here.

1 Casper King Sheet Set
Honestly, one of the reasons to get married is so you can register for fancy sheets, right? Here for this Priyanka-worthy thread count.

2 Bladerunner Rollerblades
Personally, I hate rollerblading (I can only propel myself with one foot), but what a fun gift! I can just imagine Nick and Priyanka holding hands, rollerblading through Central Park together.

3 American Atelier Cutting Board
I love this and want this for my house ASAP. A cutting board that doubles as a cheese plate.

4 LSA International Lotta Cake/Cheese Dome & Ash Base, 9.75
Never enough cheese!

5 Ellie Dog Wear Yellow Zip Up Dog Raincoat with Reflective Buttons, Pockets, Rain/Water Resistant, Adjustable Drawstring, Removable Hoodie - Extra Small to Extra Large - Stylish Dog Raincoats (S)
Lovers and dog lovers unite! Also, every dog needs a raincoat!

6 Wifey Silk Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon
Essential so he doesn't forget who you are in the morning! (Also a very cute accessory for the bachelorette.)

7 Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Amazon
I don't fully understand what this is, but if Priyanka wants it, I want it.

8 Canon IVY Wireless Bluetooth Mobile, Portable, Mini Photo Printer, Rose Gold (3204C001)
Amazon
Honestly, this is just cool.

9 Halex On-The-Go Table Tennis Set Model #57000
Amazon
LOL.

