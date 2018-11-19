Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Registry Picks Include Rollerblades, a Dog Raincoat, and Cheese Plates

In case you haven't heard: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged! It's more likely than not you have heard, however, because the two have been very open and social media-friendly about their pre-wedding festivities. Priyanka celebrated her bridal shower at Tiffany's (which, incidentally, is where Nick bought her engagement ring), instagrammed her Amsterdam bachelorette, and even dropped hints about her wedding dress. And now, ahead of the wedding (which is rumored to be at Umaid Bhawan Palace in India!!) The actress is sharing her wedding registry picks on Amazon.
Below, some of the best items from Priyanka's picks, and you can see her full selection here.
Honestly, one of the reasons to get married is so you can register for fancy sheets, right? Here for this Priyanka-worthy thread count.
Personally, I hate rollerblading (I can only propel myself with one foot), but what a fun gift! I can just imagine Nick and Priyanka holding hands, rollerblading through Central Park together.
I love this and want this for my house ASAP. A cutting board that doubles as a cheese plate.
Never enough cheese!
Lovers and dog lovers unite! Also, every dog needs a raincoat!
Essential so he doesn't forget who you are in the morning! (Also a very cute accessory for the bachelorette.)
I don't fully understand what this is, but if Priyanka wants it, I want it.
Honestly, this is just cool.
LOL.