Shop the Golden Globes 2019 Gift Bags All of Your Favorite Celebs Are Taking Home

Though you may not be sitting next to stars like Lady Gaga and Constance Wu tonight (the couch is much comfier, TBH), good news: You can still pretend you're enjoying the show 10 feet away from Bradley Cooper and shop the exact same products, below, all of the stars at the 2019 Golden Globes will be taking home. Most are way under $100, which is an even better excuse to buy the same mascara Gaga will (probably) wear.
You never need an excuse to add another hand cream to your collection, especially when dealing with dull, cracked skin in the winter. Keep this chic bottle, containing a blend of oils and shea butter, on your desk at work for an emergency cure to dryness.
Avoid fine lines and wrinkles with this OleHenriksen brightening gel cream fueled with vitamin C that works for all skin types—oily, sensitive, dry, you name it. Put it on before applying foundation or concealer for smoother application.
Add this Dao calming ritual gift set, which includes foaming shower gel, body scrub, body cream, and hand soap, to our list of perfect stress-relieving gifts. After 2018, we all need it.
Introducing your new work tote—currently on sale for 40 percent off! It has plenty of room for the essentials: wallet, lipstick, keys, laptop, and those receipts you've been holding on to for your expense report. (All of us, let's be honest.)
Try this really freaking cheap volumizing and lengthening mascara for bolder lashes. You can officially tell your friends you have the same mascara as Lady Gaga.
This two-for-one hydrating toner and serum targets fine lines and wrinkles to even skin tone and reduce signs of aging. Gently spread it across your face and neck (never forget the neck!) with a cotton pad and use any of these moisturizers afterwards.
Apply this illuminating lotion over or under your foundation for an overall glow up (literally), or use it as a highlighter on your cheekbones, forehead, and chin. It comes in a variety of shades for different skin tones.
Repeat after me: I will wear sunscreen everyday in 2019. I will wear sunscreen everyday in 2019. I will wear sunscreen everyday in 2019. Start with this SPF 40 Supergoop bottle for a lightweight combination you can put underneath your makeup.
Who doesn't need a new bottle of conditioner...always? Stock up on products that will make your hair silky and shiny like this L'Oréal Paris rapid reviver deep conditioner for dry hair.
There are so many facial oils out there (see a definitive list here) it's hard to narrow down what's best for you, but this antioxidant facial oil will guarantee brighter skin and give your skin the natural ingredients it craves.
