Shop Blake Lively's Amazon Baby Registry

S would approve.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Guy Aroch

One day you're playing Serena van der Woodsen, and the next you're recommending your favorite baby items. Blake Lively recently gave birth to her third child with Ryan Reynolds, and now she's teaming up with Amazon to create a curated baby registry for new parents.

“I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent. What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more," Lively explained in a press release. "Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their 'must haves' with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You’re gonna’ need it.”

Indeed, the list spans from diaper essentials to sustainable on-the-go pieces to feeding and nursery items. Though Lively says that Amazon is paying her directly, she'll be donating the proceeds to Child Rescue Coalition along with other organizations close to her heart. Shop some of Lively's baby essentials, below, then peruse through the full list here.

1 Burt's Bees Baby Natural Multipurpose Ointment
Courtesy
Burt's Bees Baby Amazon
$8.99
SHOP IT

When you're not keeping your newborn's skin moisturized and diaper rash-free with Burt's Bees' multipurpose ointment, use it on your own dry or chapped lips—especially during the dry winter months. 

2 Diaper Pail
Courtesy
Playtex Amazon
$49.99
$37.49 (25% off)
SHOP IT

Playtex's bestselling diaper pail makes those diaper changes easy and oder-free with its built-in Antimicrobial that prevents bacteria from growing in the pail. It holds up to 270 (!) newborn diapers.

3 Baby Jogger City Mini Double Stroller
Courtesy
Baby Jogger Amazon
$449.98
SHOP IT

Two babies, one very compact lightweight stroller. (I wish I could still be pushed around in one of these.)

4 Omni 360 All Carry Positions Baby Carrier
Courtesy
Ergobaby Amazon
$174.93
SHOP IT

Just picture Ryan Reynolds carrying around his daughter in this baby carrier, and that should be enough for a purchase. It comes with a hood for sun and wind protection too. 

5 Welly Traveler
Courtesy
Welly Amazon
$33.00
SHOP IT

It's important to stay hydrated when you're on-the-go and, you know, taking care of another human. Welly's bottle keeps drinks warm for up to six hours and cold for up to 24 hours. 

6 Fisher-Price Moonlight Meadow Cradle 'n Swing
Courtesy
Fisher-Price Amazon
$159.99
SHOP IT

Six swing speeds, 16 songs, and soothing nature sounds. The baby will fall asleep in no time. 

7 White Noise Sound Machine
Courtesy
Adaptive Sound Technologies Amazon
$49.95
SHOP IT

This white noise sound machine emits white noise, pink noise, and brown noise to soothe your baby. It's easily powered with a USB. 

8 Nest Indoor Security Camera
Courtesy
Nest Amazon
$199.00
$163.00 (18% off)
SHOP IT

When that newborn eventually becomes a toddler, Nest's indoor security camera will come in handy when they're coloring and start to confuse the couch with their canvas. 

9 Silky Soft Swaddle Blanket
Courtesy
Aden + Anais Amazon
$42.75
SHOP IT

What child doesn't want to be swaddled in these soft comfy blankets? They'll keep the baby's body at just the right temperature throughout the night. 

10 Baby Brezza Baby Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer Machine
Courtesy
Baby Brezza Amazon
SHOP IT

Hand-washing your baby bottles? Never heard of it. 

11 Waterproof Bibs
Courtesy
Hudson Baby Amazon
$15.91
SHOP IT

With cute phrases like "Small Fry," "Half Pint," and "Stud Muffin," these waterproof bibs will receive instant compliments from your new mom friends. 

12 Deluxe Nursing Pillow
Courtesy
My Brest Friend Amazon
$38.99
SHOP IT

You and your baby deserve to be comfortable while you breastfeed. This firm and flat deluxe nursing pillow will help. 

13 Milkmakers Lactation Cookie Bites
Courtesy
Munchkin Amazon
$21.75
SHOP IT

Made with oats, brewer's yeast, and flaxseed, Milkmakers' lactation cookie bites are (you guessed it) eaten to increase breast milk supply. 

14 Moby Bath Spout Cover
Courtesy
Skip Hop Amazon
$13.00
$9.59 (26% off)
SHOP IT

This soft rubber bath toy has over 3,000 reviews from customers, so you know the babies must enjoy it. 

15 Baby Nasal Aspirator
Courtesy
Frida Baby Amazon
$17.80
SHOP IT

The dishwasher-safe baby nasal aspirator has disposable filters to prevent further germs when your baby inevitably gets its first cold. It's safe for all ages. 

16 'She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World'
Courtesy
Amazon
$17.99
$9.32 (48% off)
SHOP IT

Start 'em young by reading Chelsea Clinton's She Persisted as a bedtime story. They'll grow up to become the feminist the world desperately needs. 

•••

