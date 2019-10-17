One day you're playing Serena van der Woodsen, and the next you're recommending your favorite baby items. Blake Lively recently gave birth to her third child with Ryan Reynolds, and now she's teaming up with Amazon to create a curated baby registry for new parents.

“I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent. What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more," Lively explained in a press release. "Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their 'must haves' with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You’re gonna’ need it.”

Indeed, the list spans from diaper essentials to sustainable on-the-go pieces to feeding and nursery items. Though Lively says that Amazon is paying her directly, she'll be donating the proceeds to Child Rescue Coalition along with other organizations close to her heart. Shop some of Lively's baby essentials, below, then peruse through the full list here.