One day you're playing Serena van der Woodsen, and the next you're recommending your favorite baby items. Blake Lively recently gave birth to her third child with Ryan Reynolds, and now she's teaming up with Amazon to create a curated baby registry for new parents.
“I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent. What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more," Lively explained in a press release. "Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their 'must haves' with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You’re gonna’ need it.”
Indeed, the list spans from diaper essentials to sustainable on-the-go pieces to feeding and nursery items. Though Lively says that Amazon is paying her directly, she'll be donating the proceeds to Child Rescue Coalition along with other organizations close to her heart. Shop some of Lively's baby essentials, below, then peruse through the full list here.
When you're not keeping your newborn's skin moisturized and diaper rash-free with Burt's Bees' multipurpose ointment, use it on your own dry or chapped lips—especially during the dry winter months.
Playtex's bestselling diaper pail makes those diaper changes easy and oder-free with its built-in Antimicrobial that prevents bacteria from growing in the pail. It holds up to 270 (!) newborn diapers.
Two babies, one very compact lightweight stroller. (I wish I could still be pushed around in one of these.)
Just picture Ryan Reynolds carrying around his daughter in this baby carrier, and that should be enough for a purchase. It comes with a hood for sun and wind protection too.
It's important to stay hydrated when you're on-the-go and, you know, taking care of another human. Welly's bottle keeps drinks warm for up to six hours and cold for up to 24 hours.
Six swing speeds, 16 songs, and soothing nature sounds. The baby will fall asleep in no time.
This white noise sound machine emits white noise, pink noise, and brown noise to soothe your baby. It's easily powered with a USB.
When that newborn eventually becomes a toddler, Nest's indoor security camera will come in handy when they're coloring and start to confuse the couch with their canvas.
What child doesn't want to be swaddled in these soft comfy blankets? They'll keep the baby's body at just the right temperature throughout the night.
Hand-washing your baby bottles? Never heard of it.
With cute phrases like "Small Fry," "Half Pint," and "Stud Muffin," these waterproof bibs will receive instant compliments from your new mom friends.
You and your baby deserve to be comfortable while you breastfeed. This firm and flat deluxe nursing pillow will help.
Made with oats, brewer's yeast, and flaxseed, Milkmakers' lactation cookie bites are (you guessed it) eaten to increase breast milk supply.
This soft rubber bath toy has over 3,000 reviews from customers, so you know the babies must enjoy it.
The dishwasher-safe baby nasal aspirator has disposable filters to prevent further germs when your baby inevitably gets its first cold. It's safe for all ages.
Start 'em young by reading Chelsea Clinton's She Persisted as a bedtime story. They'll grow up to become the feminist the world desperately needs.
