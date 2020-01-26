image
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Were the Absolute Cutest Couple at the Roc Nation Brunch

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images

This weekend, some of the biggest stars in music stepped out of the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles. The pre-Grammys event drew in the likes of Rihanna, Usher, the Jonas Brothers, and more. But the, real highlight was the appearance by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who posed for some of their all-time cutest couple pictures at the party.

Bey wore a short, blue blazer dress with draping on the front and Jay wore a show-stopping lavender suit. Other fashion highlights included Rihanna in a stunning gold dress and The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil in a standout black and white patterned pantsuit. Click through for all of the best celebrity pictures from the event, including Bey and Jay's adorable couple pics.

image
Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
1 of 16
image
Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
2 of 16
image
Getty Images
Rihanna and T.I.
3 of 16
image
Getty Images
Dave Chappelle and Rihanna
4 of 16
2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images
The Jonas Brothers
5 of 16
image
Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
6 of 16
image
Getty Images
Kelly Rowland
7 of 16
image
Getty Images
Usher
8 of 16
image
Getty Images
Jay-Z
9 of 16
image
Getty Images
Jay-Z
10 of 16
image
Getty Images
Miguel and Usher
11 of 16
image
Getty Images
Jay-Z and June Ambrose
12 of 16
image
Getty Images
Jameela Jamil and Kelly Rowland
13 of 16
image
Getty Images
Jay-Z
14 of 16
image
Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
15 of 16
image
Getty Images
James Blake and Jameela Jamil
16 of 16
