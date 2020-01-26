Beyoncé and Jay-Z Were the Absolute Cutest Couple at the Roc Nation Brunch

This weekend, some of the biggest stars in music stepped out of the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles. The pre-Grammys event drew in the likes of Rihanna, Usher, the Jonas Brothers, and more. But the, real highlight was the appearance by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who posed for some of their all-time cutest couple pictures at the party.

Bey wore a short, blue blazer dress with draping on the front and Jay wore a show-stopping lavender suit. Other fashion highlights included Rihanna in a stunning gold dress and The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil in a standout black and white patterned pantsuit. Click through for all of the best celebrity pictures from the event, including Bey and Jay's adorable couple pics.