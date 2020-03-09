Every Single Photo From the Queen's Commonwealth Service

For their final event they'll be required to attend as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attending the Queen's annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Naturally, the couple is glowing. See all of the photos from the service, ahead.
Meghan is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress, William Chambers hat, Gabriella Hearst bag, and Aquazzura shoes. Shop the look here.
See more on Kate's outfit details here.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.