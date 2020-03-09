Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Every Single Photo From the Queen's Commonwealth Service

image
By Rachel Epstein
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Samir HusseinGetty Images

For their final event they'll be required to attend as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attending the Queen's annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Naturally, the couple is glowing. See all of the photos from the service, ahead.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
TOLGA AKMENGetty Images
1 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Samir HusseinGetty Images

Meghan is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress, William Chambers hat, Gabriella Hearst bag, and Aquazzura shoes. Shop the look here.

2 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Dominic Lipinski - PA ImagesGetty Images
3 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Dan KitwoodGetty Images
4 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Chris JacksonGetty Images
5 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Samir HusseinGetty Images
6 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Yui Mok - PA ImagesGetty Images
7 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Yui Mok - PA ImagesGetty Images
8 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Mark CuthbertGetty Images
9 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Neil MockfordGetty Images
10 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Dominic Lipinski - PA ImagesGetty Images

See more on Kate's outfit details here.

11 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Mark CuthbertGetty Images
12 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Yui Mok - PA ImagesGetty Images
13 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Yui Mok - PA ImagesGetty Images
14 of 27
BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
BEN STANSALLGetty Images
15 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Yui Mok - PA ImagesGetty Images
16 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Dominic Lipinski - PA ImagesGetty Images
17 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Chris JacksonGetty Images
18 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Chris JacksonGetty Images
19 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Stefan Rousseau - PA ImagesGetty Images
20 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Yui Mok - PA ImagesGetty Images
21 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Chris JacksonGetty Images
22 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Mark CuthbertGetty Images
23 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Chris JacksonGetty Images
24 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Yui Mok - PA ImagesGetty Images
25 of 27
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Chris JacksonGetty Images

•••

26 of 27
Commonwealth Day 2020
Yui Mok - PA ImagesGetty Images

27 of 27
