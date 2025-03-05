Surprise! Gabby Windey Is Married—All the Details on Her Secret $799 Wedding to Girlfriend Robby Hoffman
She's a 'Bachelorette' no more.
Gabby Windey has officially ditched her Bachelorette status. On Wednesday, March 5, the Bachelor franchise star surprised fans by announcing she married comedian Robby Hoffman in a secret Las Vegas wedding in January.
"Husband and wife!! 1/11/2025 🥂💍," the TV personality captioned a series of sweet wedding photos and videos. In the first picture, Windey wears a form-fitting white lace gown with long sleeves as she kisses Hoffman in front of a floral-covered altar.
True to her fun-loving personality, the Traitors star, 34, walked down the aisle to Chappell Roan's "Hot To Go," meeting Hoffman, 35, at the altar and breaking into a dance party before they said their vows.
Windey told Cosmopolitan that the couple—who began dating in 2023—"had just evacuated from the fires" in Los Angeles when they decided to go to Vegas and elope. "Literally cue Rihanna, 'We found love in a hopeless place,'" she said. "What better time to get married than right now?" she continued. "Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other."
The comedian told Cosmopolitan that after evacuating Los Angeles to Las Vegas they were put up in a penthouse suite at their hotel and "it looked like a wedding suite."
"Gabby turned to me and she went, 'Should we get married?'" Hoffman shared, adding, "And look: I’ve been proposing since the day I met her. We got to this room and it’s like out of a mafia movie, 12-foot ceilings, a separate bedroom from the living room, that type of hotel. And we were like, “Whoa.” And then Gabby floated getting married."
Windey revealed that they got married at "the same chapel that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and Kelly Ripa and what’s-his-name" used in Las Vegas, sharing Hoffman researched the place where people who "had longer-standing relationships" got married.
"Our wedding was $799. That included the limousine. That included the photos. That included the minister," Hoffman shared. The couple married in a 20-minute-long Vegas ceremony "complete with a disengaged minister in red sneakers."
During a chat with Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike last summer, Windey spoke about what it would be like to star on a reality show with her partner. "I think Robby and I do a really good job of protecting our relationship and putting our relationship first," she said.
"We've had meetings and people approach us that are like, 'Would you guys do a reality show together? Are you interested in doing this and this? And we're like, it just seems like it whenever you do reality shows about your love life and stuff, like what else is the drama besides tearing you guys apart?"
As for their big day, Windey told Cosmo, "It was the best. In a weird way, it was giving Bachelor because there were roses everywhere. I never envisioned my wedding as a kid or anything, but that’s part of what made this feel so right. Actually being there and feeling it, it was so us."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
