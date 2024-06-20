Gayle King Defends "Really Great Guy" Justin Timberlake After His DWI

The TV host addressed the incident on CBS Mornings.

Gayle King and Justin Timberlake
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Gayle King came to Justin Timberlake's defense after the singer was arrested on a DWI charge earlier this week.

"Justin Timberlake is a really, really great guy," King said on CBS Mornings. "Listen, this is clearly a mistake. I bet nobody knows it more than him."

The TV host continued, "He's not an irresponsible person. He's not reckless, he's not careless. Clearly, this is not a good thing. He knows that."

King went on to praise Billy Joel for his response to the incident.

"I love when they stopped Billy Joel and Billy Joel said, 'You know, wait, not everybody judge at this particular time,'" she said. "But listen, driving drunk, there's never any excuse for that. Ever. Ever."

The "Vienna" singer told PIX11, "Judge not lest ye be judged," when asked to comment on Timberlake's arrest.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, in the Hamptons, on June 18, with documents stating that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and that a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath" when he was stopped by police.

The singer claimed to police that he had only had "one martini" and refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to Us Weekly.

The Sag Harbor Police Department said in a statement, "Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance."

Something about this incident that has particularly stuck with people online is the alleged comment Timberlake made when he was being arrested.

A source told Page Six, "Justin said under his breath, 'This is going to ruin the tour.' The cop replied, 'What tour?' Justin said, 'The world tour.'"

To be fair, that is an undeniably iconic line.

