Britney Spears' Song "Criminal" Is Climbing the Charts After Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest
Oh, no...
Britney Spears is finding new chart success right now, and it's not because she's released new music (or another memoir).
According to People, the singer's 2011 hit "Criminal" was at No. 68 on the iTunes pop charts in the hours after news broke that her ex Justin Timberlake had been arrested on a DWI charge.
Alexa, play Criminal by Britney Spears. 😂 pic.twitter.com/YFk0DRAjOzJune 18, 2024
This came after Spears' fans encouraged one another on social media to stream and buy the song to show Timberlake where their allegiance lied.
Because of their efforts, "Criminal" apparently also hit the top 10 on iTunes Brazil, and No. 1 on iTunes Mexico.
Criminal by Britney Spears is now the #1 song on iTunes Mexico. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/C0Np0UtoyxJune 19, 2024
Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons on June 18, with a police document showing that he had driven through a stop sign and hadn't stayed on the right side of the road.
BBC News reports that the Friends With Benefits actor's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and that a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath."
Timberlake allegedly told the officer who stopped his car, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
An anonymous source claimed that Timberlake was "wasted" while at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. "At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table," they told the New York Post. "When [the man] came back, [Timberlake] was drinking his drink. The guy goes, 'Justin, that’s my drink!'"
A lawyer for Timberlake told CBS News that he "will vigorously defend his client and is currently engaged in the Discovery process w the District Attorney’s Office."
According to sources who spoke to Page Six, the singer was at the American Hotel with friends, and when he was pulled over, "His friends were telling the police, 'Let him go, let him go.'"
Another source claimed, "Justin said under his breath, 'This is going to ruin the tour.' The cop replied, 'What tour?' Justin said, 'The world tour.'"
Timberlake is scheduled to go on tour starting this Friday in Chicago.
As for his relationship to Spears, they dated between 1999 and 2002, with fans developing strong opinions about Timberlake first amid his ex' conservatorship, then when she released her memoir The Woman in Me.
In the 2023 book, Spears revealed that Timberlake had cheated on her, and that she had had an abortion during their relationship, in part because "Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Ashanti Opens Up About "Beautiful, Intimate" Proposal From Nelly
So lovely.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Diana "Kind of Fancied" Kevin Costner, Per Prince William
This is in the running for fun fact of the century.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall Are Back—and Coordinating—at the Royal Ascot
The duo synched up in pastel dresses.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Melissa Joan Hart Says She “Still To This Day” Feels “Really Guilty” About Taking Britney Spears to Her First Club When Spears Was Still Underage
“I should have known better.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jessica Biel Opens Up About Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake: “It’s Always a Work in Progress”
Timberlake is currently on tour—his first since the couple welcomed their second son.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Both Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” Are, Randomly, Likely Written About the Same Veterinarian with His Own Reality Show
Yeah, let us explain.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Britney Spears Cryptically Says She Wants to Be Open About Her Struggles, But They’re “Too Offensive to Share”
“Nothing is what it seems sometimes!!!”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Britney Spears Could Have Been Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde,’ the Film’s Screenwriter Reveals
Unlike parts in ‘The Notebook’ and ‘Chicago,’ though, Spears might not have even known she was under consideration for the iconic role.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
NSYNC Both Performed Together and Dropped New Music This Week—Is It Okay To Start Getting Excited?
The entire group took the stage together for the first time in a decade.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Justin Timberlake Officially Confirms *NSYNC Reunion on His New Album
The early 2000s are back in full force, y'all.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sam Asghari, Who Turns 30 Today, Uses the Occasion to Speak Publicly About His Ex-Wife Britney Spears—and Whether There’s Another Woman in His Life
“People grow apart, and people move on.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published