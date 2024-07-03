Gigi Hadid Apparently Had a Crush on Bradley Cooper Before They Started Dating Last Year
The two, who were first spotted together last October, “are really happy.”
The relationship between supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper has “progressed” and “grown more serious,” according to People—and the two are very much in “a full-blown relationship,” a source told the outlet.
Of Hadid specifically, they added “She is very happy,” they said, adding “They are both busy, but manage to spend time together and are enjoying each other. I wasn’t sure this was anything other than a casual fling when it started, but it has grown more serious.”
Hadid and Cooper were first spotted together last October, dining at the Italian hotspot Via Carota in New York City’s West Village neighborhood. Since then, the two have been spotted together numerous other times, including having a private dinner with Cooper’s mom after the 2024 Golden Globes in L.A., where Cooper was nominated for both directing and starring in Maestro. Even before they became a couple, Hadid “admired” Cooper “and had a crush on him before they dated,” People writes.
“They have a good, solid social life and are really happy,” the source speaking to the outlet added.
In addition to demanding careers, both are parents; Hadid shares daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk. “Considering how busy they both are with work and family, they have managed to keep this alive and are going strong,” a different source told People. “They had a solid start, and it has built from there. Each admires the success of the other, and they have kids in common.”
The romance has progressed into something more serious than those that know them thought it would at first, and the source added of what draws them together that “They talk about serious things, and also joke a great deal,” they said. “They have made their relationship a priority in their otherwise busy lives.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
