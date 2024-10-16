Gigi Hadid Praises "Supportive" Boyfriend Bradley Cooper Ahead of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The supermodel returned to the runway with her BF's support.

A photo of Gigi Hadid posing in pink wings and a bodysuit on the left and a photo of Bradley Cooper opening a taxi door for Gigi Hadid on the right
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show made its triumphant return on Tuesday, Oct. 15, bringing OG supermodels like Kate Moss and Tyra Banks to the runway. And while Gigi Hadid might not have stepped out for a public appearance with boyfriend Bradley Cooper just yet, she did share a sweet insight into their relationship ahead of the show.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if viewers "might see a handsome gent out in the crowd" cheering Hadid on, the model replied, "Oh my goodness, he's watching from home tonight," adding the A-list actor was "on dad duty."

However, Hadid said her boyfriend—who shares a 7-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex-girlfriend (and fellow supermodel) Irina Shayk—was "so supportive."

The catwalk star also shared that while she had "so many friends" attending the show, not to count on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce showing up.

Gigi Hadid wearing a red lace teddy and feathered coat on the Victoria's Secret runway

Gigi Hadid wowed in red lace on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.

With Swift preparing to kick off the final leg of her Eras Tour in Miami on Oct. 18 and Kelce finishing his bye week, close friend Gigi said, "I think if they have one more night before he goes back they'll probably be cozy on the couch. But she will also be supporting, I can feel it."

Hadid and Cooper were first linked a year ago, and since October 2023 they've kept their relationship on the DL. However, a source told People that the actor and model have made their relationship a priority despite their packed schedules and respective children (Hadid shares a daughter, Kai, with ex Zayn Malik).

"Considering how busy they both are with work and family, they have managed to keep this alive and are going strong," a source told the magazine. “They had a solid start and it has built from there. Each admires the success of the other, and they have kids in common."

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid smiling and crossing a NYC street wearing coats and jeans.

The couple have been linked together since October 2023.

As for her runway performance, Hadid—who rocked Barbie pink angel wings and a matching lingerie romper—might've given Swift a subtle shout-out as she struck a one-arm-up pose just like her friend loves to make on stage.

She also sported a racy red lace bodysuit and fluffy tulle cape as she walked down the runway for the brand's first show in five years.

Although Cooper had to stick home this time, perhaps he can make next year's fashion show a father-daughter outing.

