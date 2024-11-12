Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Profess Their Love With Matching Cherry Red Outfits
The pair have officially started dressing alike after marking their one-year anniversary.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have taken the natural next step in their relationship: dressing alike. There is no higher expression of love and compatibility between celebrities. Take Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal, for instance, who matched each other's freak in graphic T-shirts and dark wash jeans in early October. Or Zendaya and Tom Holland, who wore matching burgundy ensembles for a date night in New York City near the end of last month. Clearly, sharing is caring when it comes to your partner's wardrobe. One could even argue it's the ultimate way to solidify your bond, visually and emotionally.
I mean, just look at what the simple act of color coordination has done for the model and actor duo, who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and made their love Erewhon-official. On Monday, Nov. 11, the pair stepped out in a patriotic color scheme that saw Cooper dress in a cherry red T-shirt, dusty blue slacks, and blue sneakers. Hadid, on the other hand, topped a pair of loose-fitting jeans with an ivory quilted jacket featuring a blue and red patchwork pocket, beige Birkenstock Boston clogs, and a sand-colored Kith x TAG Heuer Formula 1 baseball cap with a red contrast bill.
The mother of one added another pop of cherry red to her casual outfit by tying a bright red cashmere sweater from her knitwear line, Guest in Residence, around her neck as a makeshift scarf. Underneath her quilted jacket, she wore a Western-inspired graphic tee with the sleeves rolled up and a stack of chain necklaces. Her best accessory, though, had to be her tiny cream-colored Loro Piana Extra Pocket L19 purse. The exact style is sold-out in every color, but a slightly larger (and more practical) size is still available in winter white leather.
Both of their looks were built with comfort in mind, but still managed to capitalize on winter 2025 color trends, including tomato red, buttery off-white, and sapphire blue. The two certainly seem to share a love of ultra-casual yet subtly style-minded dressing, but I'm already dreaming of what they might wear when they inevitably make their red carpet debut during awards season next year. I'm manifesting custom his-and-hers Prada. For now, though, I'll settle for quilted jackets and matching red accents.
Shop Quilted Jackets Inspired By Gigi Hadid
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
