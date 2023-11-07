Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Are Reportedly Getting “Serious Very Quickly”

Their “relationship is on steroids” and “they are together every day.”

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper
It seems the budding relationship between actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid is progressing at a steady clip—if not an accelerated one. After Hadid joined friends Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes for an epic girls’ night out last Saturday, it seems Cooper “crashed” the girls’ night, per Entertainment Tonight, and he and Hadid were out at a club until 3 a.m.

“After the ladies finished with their dinner [at BondST], they went over to Zero Bond and some other friends joined—including Bradley Cooper,” a source told the outlet. “Bradley was there to meet up with Gigi. The two of them left the club together.”

Though things started out casually for the pair—who have known each other for a while and share a lot of mutual friends, Entertainment Tonight reports—the relationship seems to be getting more and more serious. “They both have similar personalities that are fun and playful, and they are also both jokesters,” they said. “They feel comfortable around each other.”

A source speaking to Page Six said the couple’s “relationship is on steroids,” and that they are getting “serious very quickly,” they said, adding that “they are together every day.”

Cooper (who is 48, compared to Hadid’s 28) “is getting older,” they said. “At some point, he might say, ‘I like getting up and seeing her face, and having a cup of coffee with her.’” They added that Cooper finds Hadid “intellectually interesting.”

Though the couple first were spotted together on October 5, they’ve been seen together numerous times since, even reportedly getting away from the spotlight and retreating to Swift’s Rhode Island home to get to know one another better.

