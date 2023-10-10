Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper Seen Together Again in New York City as Romance Rumors Heat Up

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Admittedly, we did not see this coupling coming, but aren’t unexpected parts of life the basis of so much good? Marie Claire reported recently that supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper grabbed a recent dinner together in New York City, and it seems there’s actually some meat on this bone: a source speaking to People said of the two “They are having fun. She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities, so I don’t see anything serious happening right away, if at all.”
That said, they added that Hadid “had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while” and might be open to exploring a deeper connection with the actor, who she has hung out with twice in the Big Apple in the last several days. “[They have] things in common, so it’s possible to see it progress,” they said. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives, and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute, and there is an attraction.” (Hadid is mom to daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik; Cooper is dad to daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk.)
The source added that Hadid also has an interest in doing some acting, “which could be a point of connection for her and Cooper,” People writes.
Hadid and Cooper were first spotted together on Thursday at Italian hotspot Via Carota in the West Village; the two left in the same SUV from the dinner. On Sunday, they stepped out again for dinner, and also rode in the same car, with Cooper behind the wheel.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
