Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper Seen Together Again in New York City as Romance Rumors Heat Up

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Admittedly, we did not see this coupling coming, but aren’t unexpected parts of life the basis of so much good? Marie Claire reported recently that supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper grabbed a recent dinner together in New York City, and it seems there’s actually some meat on this bone: a source speaking to People said of the two “They are having fun. She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities, so I don’t see anything serious happening right away, if at all.”

Gigi Hadid at an event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That said, they added that Hadid “had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while” and might be open to exploring a deeper connection with the actor, who she has hung out with twice in the Big Apple in the last several days. “[They have] things in common, so it’s possible to see it progress,” they said. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives, and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute, and there is an attraction.” (Hadid is mom to daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik; Cooper is dad to daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk.)

The source added that Hadid also has an interest in doing some acting, “which could be a point of connection for her and Cooper,” People writes. 

Bradley Cooper at an event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid and Cooper were first spotted together on Thursday at Italian hotspot Via Carota in the West Village; the two left in the same SUV from the dinner. On Sunday, they stepped out again for dinner, and also rode in the same car, with Cooper behind the wheel.

