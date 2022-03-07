Gigi Hadid Has Pledged Her Fashion Month Earnings in Aid of Ukraine

Since Vladimir Putin's Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the world has rallied behind people in the country—who are being bombed and terrorized daily.

On the other hand, high-profile events such as awards shows and Fashion Weeks have still gone ahead. Many celebrities have acknowledged the discrepancy between participating in these events and the horror that people in Ukraine are facing—supermodel Gigi Hadid is the latest to make such a statement.

Alongside a series of Instagram photos and videos from her work throughout recent Fashion Month events, including from her latest catwalk for Vivienne Westwood in Paris, Hadid revealed that she will be donating the money she earns from the fashion shows to Ukrainian relief.

"Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history," she wrote. "We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk 'for' something.

"Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine. Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE."

Hadid, who is half-Palestinian, has long been outspoken about her desire for peace in Palestine.