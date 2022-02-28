Lady Gaga Was the Belle of the Ball at the 2022 SAG Awards

Gaga, ooh la la...

There is nothing "bad" about the "romance" between me and Lady Gaga's 2022 SAG Awards outfit.

The singer and actress showed up to the awards show in yet another jaw-dropping gown by Armani Privé (via the Daily Mail). The strapless, floor-length dress featured a crystal-embellished bust, while the rest of it was made out of simple white satin.

The star accessorized with statement platinum and diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

(Image credit: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Gaga wore her platinum blonde hair slicked down, with a side parting and big waves. She wore dramatic black eyeliner and white eyeshadow, which stood out among her otherwise understated beauty look. The star's longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno was behind it, and used products from Gaga's own line, Haus Labs.

(Image credit: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

"I am in complete awe of you @ladygaga. Style and grace. This has got to be one of my favorite #redcarpet looks head to toe, of all time. #SagAwards," Tanno wrote on Instagram. "You can get Gaga’s modern, yet #oldhollywood glam using @hauslabs"

She then detailed how exactly to recreate this gorgeous look at home.

As for Gaga herself, she addressed the timing of the SAG Awards, which of course happened shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"My true wish tonight is that for two hours myself and my fellow actors at @sagawards would have made the public smile," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m honored to have been there, it is a privilege to be an entertainer. There are many reasons the world gives us all the time NOT to smile. I’m praying tonight for Ukraine and am sending smiles to all your hearts I pray will be whole soon."