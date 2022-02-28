Lady Gaga Was the Belle of the Ball at the 2022 SAG Awards
She stunned in Armani Privé.
Gaga, ooh la la...
There is nothing "bad" about the "romance" between me and Lady Gaga's 2022 SAG Awards outfit.
The singer and actress showed up to the awards show in yet another jaw-dropping gown by Armani Privé (via the Daily Mail). The strapless, floor-length dress featured a crystal-embellished bust, while the rest of it was made out of simple white satin.
The star accessorized with statement platinum and diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co.
Gaga wore her platinum blonde hair slicked down, with a side parting and big waves. She wore dramatic black eyeliner and white eyeshadow, which stood out among her otherwise understated beauty look. The star's longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno was behind it, and used products from Gaga's own line, Haus Labs.
"I am in complete awe of you @ladygaga. Style and grace. This has got to be one of my favorite #redcarpet looks head to toe, of all time. #SagAwards," Tanno wrote on Instagram. "You can get Gaga’s modern, yet #oldhollywood glam using @hauslabs"
She then detailed how exactly to recreate this gorgeous look at home.
As for Gaga herself, she addressed the timing of the SAG Awards, which of course happened shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"My true wish tonight is that for two hours myself and my fellow actors at @sagawards would have made the public smile," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m honored to have been there, it is a privilege to be an entertainer. There are many reasons the world gives us all the time NOT to smile. I’m praying tonight for Ukraine and am sending smiles to all your hearts I pray will be whole soon."
A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Recreated 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' at the SAG Awards
What a gift.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Were “Blindsided” By Queen’s Decision on Camilla
Their stepmother is set to become Queen Consort upon Prince Charles’ ascension.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Harry and Meghan, William and Kate All Show Support for Ukraine
Both couples have released statements on Russia’s invasion of the country.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Zoë Kravitz' Cutout Dress From the 'Batman' Premiere Is AMAZING
I LOVE IT SO MUCH
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This Is How Much It Costs to Get an Actress Golden Globes-Ready
Good thing the dress and jewels are free.
By Sarah Lindig