The 2024 Golden Globes: a time that was had! Awards were given! Speeches were made! Jokes were attempted! And plenty a cringeworthy moment was had. Given the rocky history of this particular awards ceremony and its many controversies, we're not surprised things weren't exactly hitch-less.

So what sort of awkwardness did you miss? Well, we've rounded up five of the most awkward, confusing, and cringeworthy moments of this year's show. As host Jo Koy stated during his introduction monologue, "I got this gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue?"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Koy's Bodily Barbs Don't Land

Making jokes about the nominees is nothing new, but Koy's obsession with the bodies of the Barbie cast and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan fell flat with the audience. Popping off the Barbie bit, Koy patronized Greta Gerwig's achievement by comparing Barbie's source material—"a doll with big boobies"—to Oppenheimer's Pulitzer Prize-winning source material. When the audience did not respond positively, he doubled down, adding that he "watched Barbie, I really did love it" and went on to try and cover up the generally unfunny sexism with what we're sure felt like a moment of equality.

"I don't want you guys to think that I'm a creep but it's kind of weird being attracted to a plastic doll. It's just something about your eyes, Ryan [Gosling]," before adding that, "Margot [Robbie], it's not always about you!"

He later asked Keoghan where his penis was seated. Which is, ha ha, you know, very funny and original! He even compared Bradley Cooper's nose from Maestro to Keoghan's genitals. Because penises!! LOL!

(Image credit: Golden Globes/CBS)

Taylor's Not Amused

"The difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL is that we have fewer shots of Taylor Swift," Koy awkwardly quipped, the 10,000th time an iteration of this joke has been made. And guess what? It landed like a football-shaped lead balloon.

(Image credit: CBS)

Wakanda Do That To Meryl?

Host Koy also made Meryl do the "Wakanda Forever" sign during his monologue because, you know, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came out well over a year ago and therefore isn't nominated, so it was timely and cleverly woven into the fabric of the show!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin Costner's Not Playing

Hey, listen! We all mess up sometimes, and reading from a teleprompter can be hard (trust us, we used to read from one all the time)! But while America Ferrera gave us the level of corny "we're doing a bit" energy you'd expect from an awards show presentation, Kevin Costner was decidedly not interested in playing along. Or reading from the teleprompter. Or having any energy whatsoever while ... "reciting" Ferrera's monologue from the Barbie movie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award

What...is this award? Why does it exist? In its inaugural run, the "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" award went to Barbie. Which, hey! Sure! We all loved Barbie! But giving out an award for...making Hollywood a lot of money? It feels like a "hey, we know you're not going to win any other award but we're thankful that you basically saved Hollywood but instead of taking women-led films seriously, here's a cute new popularity contest trophy, just for you!"