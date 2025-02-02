The 2025 Grammy Awards are all about celebrating the year's biggest music moments, so it makes sense that one of the year’s biggest breakout stars, Gracie Abrams , would score herself a nomination. And to celebrate this year's nod, she arrived on the Grammys red carpet looking like a Chanel bride.

The “I Love You, I’m Sorry” singer opted for a custom butter-toned Chanel dress with a chiffon hood for tonight's Grammy Awards. The dress also featured a black velvet belt and a satin jeweled camellia button at the center. She accessorized with a pair of classic black pointed-toe pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Abrams looked every part the Chanel bride in a dreamy almost-white dress and black accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her glam, Abrams stayed true to her less-is-more approach to beauty. Longtime hairstylist Bobby Elliot styled her close-cropped bob behind her ears (perfectly showing off her dangling Chanel High Jewelry 18k white gold earrings). Her skin was left soft and glowing, adding to the ethereal overall look. A Chanel Fine Jewelry Coco Crush ring—which comes encrusted in 18k white gold and diamonds, no less!—finished off the look.

The hood only highlighted her softly-lined eyes and rosy lips. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abrams is nominated tonight in the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” category for her song “Us.” featuring Taylor Swift . The track, which appeared on Abrams’s album “The Secret of Us,” was a long time coming, given that Abrams supported Swift on much of the Eras Tour’s last leg (including its very last show in Canada late last fall).

While the singer has dominated the charts over the last few months with singles like "Close to You" and "That's So True," she made a name for herself as an off-duty style star just as quickly See: her matchy-matchy day date outfits with rumored boyfriend, Paul Mescal, perfect girls-night-out-ready ensembles with pals like Swift or Camila Morrone, a nationwide tour full of custom looks and sheer fabrics, and a recent Chanel campaign that was creative directed by Sofia Coppola. So, it makes sense that the singer—a brand ambassador—would wear the label tonight. She also wore a crocheted look from the label's Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection to a pre-Grammy party on February 1.

Abrams wore the beige crocheted look from to the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, I’ve had my eye on Abrams’s style since her debut on the Grammys carpet last year, when she was nominated in the “Best New Artist” category. That time, she opted for a black and navy two-piece set, also from Chanel. The look was simple and timeless while having a touch of edge via the tube top design and ruffled skirt.

Abrams combined black and navy on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)