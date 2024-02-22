Gwen Stefani Says Listening to No Doubt's Music Makes Her "Throw Up in My Mouth"

Gwen Stefani isn't the biggest fan of No Doubt—not because she doesn't like her own music, but because it's just too close to home.
Asked if the songs she performed with No Doubt still speak to her during a recent appearance on KROQ's Audacy Check In, she said, "I can’t listen to a lot of the songs because they speak so clearly to me. And it’s like, you know, you have regrets, you have mistakes you’ve made. And most of the songs are about that."
"If I do 'Ex-Girlfriend,' even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth. Just knowing exactly where I was in that moment to write that song and what I know now? It’s just like, 'Oh, my God.' It just brings you right back."
Stefani is enjoying renewed interest in No Doubt these days, because the band will be reuniting for Coachella in April.
This will be a challenge for the singer, not just because of her emotional ties to the music, but also because she doesn't quite remember it all.
"I don’t remember them, no, not at all," she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel recently. "I don’t! I think I’m going to have to learn probably like, eight or nine [songs]."
Meanwhile, although those of us who were alive in No Doubt's glory days will have the band's many bangers etched in our memory, Stefani's own son Apollo, 9, had to be educated on his mom's pop-punk past.
"So we had to watch the 'Don't Speak' video, and he's like, 'But wait, which one was your boyfriend?'" Stefani told People recently. (The singer dated bandmate Tony Kanal at one point.)
Can't wait for Coachella to put the band back on everyone's radars—including Gen Alpha's!
A photo posted by coachella on
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Just Awarded Medals to Emilia Clarke and Her Mom for Charity Work
A bit of good news to get you through the week.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Went on My Dream Date—To the Sydney Zoo
They hung out with koalas!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mischa Barton Just Confirmed She Dated Her 'O.C.' Love Interest Ben McKenzie in Real Life
The actress just sat down with Alex Cooper of 'Call Her Daddy.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Gwen Stefani Had to Explain Who No Doubt Was to Her Son
I guess he had...some doubt.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Reawakening of Gwen Stefani
Following a whirlwind of divorce, heartache, and the exhilaration of finding love again, our holiday cover star has every reason to feel joy this season—including the release of her first-ever Christmas album.
By Kimberly Cutter
-
Great Couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Perform at Other Great Couple's Final State Dinner
Imagine Barack during "Sweet Escape" OMG.
By Chelsea Peng
-
This Video of Blake Shelton Surprising Gwen Stefani Onstage Is One for the Falling-in-Love Montage
They duet and everything, aww.
By Chelsea Peng
-
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Performed Their New Duet on 'The Voice,' RIP Our Hearts
*Fervently hashtags #goals.*
By Mehera Bonner
-
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Divorce Settlement Is Here
They're sharing custody of their kids, but *not* their cars.
By Mehera Bonner
-
Cool Mom Gwen Stefani Says She'd Be Blessed to Have a Gay Son
"I just want my boys to be happy and healthy."
By Chelsea Peng
-
Gwen Stefani Thought She Was Going to Die After Her Divorce, Still Calls Blake Shelton Her "Coworker"
"Never in my wildest, craziest dreams would I ever have seen this coming."
By Chelsea Peng