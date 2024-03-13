Gwyneth Paltrow Was "So Upset" When People Called Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh a Goop "Ripoff"

Gwyneth Paltrow is done with women being pitted against one another.

As she partners with the Moments of Space app, the Iron Man star has spoken out about the unfair comparisons that were made between her lifestyle and wellness site, Goop, and Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh when the latter first launched.

"I was so upset when Poosh was launched and people were like, 'This is a ripoff of Goop,'" Paltrow told People. "I was like, this is so awful, and trying to pit us against one another, which is so crazy."

In response, the two women decided to collaborate with each other, which resulted in the launch of a Goop x Poosh candle with the slogan "This Smells Like My Pooshy." This was an inside joke within an inside joke—based on the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle Paltrow previously launched in response to criticism Goop received about "unscientific" claims surrounding vaginal health.

Speaking to People, Paltrow said that the comparisons being made between her and Kardashian made her "so excited to do the candle." She added, "I thought it was hilarious."

On a more serious note, the Goop founder elaborated on why it's so important for women to work together and not give into patriarchal standards that would have them compete for success.

"The world is better and stronger when women are in cahoots with one another," she said. "I feel like the patriarchy does this thing to us where they make us feel scarcity and that there's not enough for all of us to do our thing. And it's so detrimental."