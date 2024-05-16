Hailey Bieber’s Current No. 1 Pregnancy Craving Is, Admittedly, a Bit Bizarre

One week out from announcing that she and husband Justin Bieber were expecting their first child together, Hailey Bieber is sharing her pregnancy cravings—and, as she put it, “no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”
Okay, get this: Bieber revealed on her Instagram Story that “Currently my biggest craving…egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce,” she wrote alongside a photo of the intriguing combination, adding both a crying and a crying with laughter emoji.
The revelation came after she showed off her growing baby bump in several Instagram photos as she enjoyed what People calls “a tropical getaway” with her husband. “The images marked the first time Hailey has posted her bump since she and Justin shared their exciting baby news,” the outlet writes.
A spokesperson for Bieber confirmed to People shortly after the couple’s May 9 announcement that she’s over six months pregnant, making the baby likely due late summer. “Everyone is excited for them,” a source told People. “They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”
The Biebers apparently even have the name already picked out, as Marie Claire previously reported. “They have a name that they think is perfect,” they said. “They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)
A photo posted by on
Baby Bieber—whose gender hasn’t been revealed—will likely welcome the new addition to their family not long before the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary. They married in a secret New York City courthouse ceremony on September 13, 2018, and, just over a year later, married in front of family and friends in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
