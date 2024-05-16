Hailey Bieber’s Current No. 1 Pregnancy Craving Is, Admittedly, a Bit Bizarre

One week out from announcing that she and husband Justin Bieber were expecting their first child together, Hailey Bieber is sharing her pregnancy cravings—and, as she put it, “no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Okay, get this: Bieber revealed on her Instagram Story that “Currently my biggest craving…egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce,” she wrote alongside a photo of the intriguing combination, adding both a crying and a crying with laughter emoji.

To each their own! (Image credit: Instagram)

The revelation came after she showed off her growing baby bump in several Instagram photos as she enjoyed what People calls “a tropical getaway” with her husband. “The images marked the first time Hailey has posted her bump since she and Justin shared their exciting baby news,” the outlet writes.

A spokesperson for Bieber confirmed to People shortly after the couple’s May 9 announcement that she’s over six months pregnant, making the baby likely due late summer. “Everyone is excited for them,” a source told People. “They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”

Bieber is reportedly over six months along in her pregnancy, which she and Justin announced last week. (Image credit: Instagram)

Though the baby's gender hasn't been revealed, the couple reportedly have a name for him or her picked out. (Image credit: Instagram)

The Biebers apparently even have the name already picked out, as Marie Claire previously reported. “They have a name that they think is perfect,” they said. “They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”

Baby Bieber—whose gender hasn’t been revealed—will likely welcome the new addition to their family not long before the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary. They married in a secret New York City courthouse ceremony on September 13, 2018, and, just over a year later, married in front of family and friends in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.