Hailey Bieber Posts the Cutest New Baby Bump Pics

Hailey Bieber just shared a gorgeous series of photos from her pregnancy journey, and her celebrity friends are loving it.
In a new Instagram post, the supermodel showed off some beautiful baby bump-bearing looks, including one where she's wearing a sparkly, almost butterfly-shaped pink crop top. In the photos of this look, Hailey is also rocking a dewy makeup look and wearing her hair down—prompting celeb hair stylist Jen Atkin to comment, "Sure you’re cute pregnant don’t forget how cute your hair looks tho"
The Rhode Skin founder captioned the post, "the past few weeks have been 🐣✨🤍🌴😴💤🌸🌸🌅🥹🥹🥹🥹"
Fashion editor and consultant Chrissy Rutherford commented, "Can’t wait for all the pregnancy fits!!" (which I think we can all agree with).
Ashley Graham wrote, "look at that cute lil bump!!!!!!! Eek, adorable!"
Messages of love also poured in from the likes of Alessandra Ambrosio, Kylie Jenner, Jasmine Tookes, Lily Aldridge, Taylor Hill, and Dilone.
Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber announced they were expecting their first child together a week ago, by sharing a video and photos on Instagram from their vow renewal ceremony, in which Hailey also showed off her bump.
Soon after their happy news came out, a source told People, "Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."
Then this week, a source told Us Weekly, "Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true. Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn’t want to rush things after getting married."
Both Justin and Hailey have opened up many times since their 2018 wedding about their desire to be parents.
For example, in 2020, the "Baby" singer told Ellen DeGeneres, "I am going to have as many [children] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few."
Stoked for them!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
