Hailey Bieber “Didn’t Want to Rush” Having a Baby Too Quickly After Getting Married to Husband Justin Bieber

There was a reason why the mom-to-be opted to wait a bit before expanding her family.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By
published

In September, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber will mark six years of marriage—and, as Us Weekly reports, Hailey in particular “didn’t want to rush” having a baby after she got married, and that she and Justin “were waiting for the right moment to expand their family,” the publication writes.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

The couple in December 2023; if math is correct, this would be in the early days of Hailey's pregnancy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Biebers announced last Thursday that Hailey was expecting; she’s believed to be about six months along and the couple apparently already have a name picked out. “Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true,” a source told Us Weekly. “Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn’t want to rush things after getting married.”

They added that Hailey “wanted to make sure” that she and Justin “could enjoy their alone time together as a couple” before children entered the picture.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

The Biebers, all the way back to 2021, were foreshadowing a future bump photo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In their baby announcement, Hailey wore a white lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress as they posed in Hawaii, where they took part in a vow renewal ceremony. “This was such a difficult secret to keep because Hailey couldn’t wait to make the big announcement,” they said. “Now that it’s out there, she feels like she’s on cloud nine. Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father.”

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

The couple announced that Hailey was pregnant with their first child last week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

They married in September 2018, and will celebrate six years of marriage in a few months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the news became public, Hailey and Justin’s loved ones took to social media to share their excitement. Hailey’s close friend Kendall Jenner commented “Ahhh here come the tears again,” while Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner responded with a series of heart emojis. Fellow model Kaia Gerber said of Hailey on E! News “I’m just so, so happy for them,” she said, adding that the Biebers will be “wonderful” parents. Of Hailey in particular, Gerber said “Hailey has such a maternal quality about her. I’ve known her so long.”

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

A photo posted by on

Kaia Gerber

Gerber, seen here at the Met Gala last week, said the Biebers would make wonderful parents.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, Gerber was one of the first celebrities to react to Hailey’s pregnancy announcement on May 9, commenting on her Instagram post “my heart!!!!!!!”

Topics
Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸