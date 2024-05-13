Hailey Bieber “Didn’t Want to Rush” Having a Baby Too Quickly After Getting Married to Husband Justin Bieber

In September, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber will mark six years of marriage—and, as Us Weekly reports, Hailey in particular “didn’t want to rush” having a baby after she got married, and that she and Justin “were waiting for the right moment to expand their family,” the publication writes.
The Biebers announced last Thursday that Hailey was expecting; she’s believed to be about six months along and the couple apparently already have a name picked out. “Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true,” a source told Us Weekly. “Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn’t want to rush things after getting married.”
They added that Hailey “wanted to make sure” that she and Justin “could enjoy their alone time together as a couple” before children entered the picture.
In their baby announcement, Hailey wore a white lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress as they posed in Hawaii, where they took part in a vow renewal ceremony. “This was such a difficult secret to keep because Hailey couldn’t wait to make the big announcement,” they said. “Now that it’s out there, she feels like she’s on cloud nine. Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father.”
After the news became public, Hailey and Justin’s loved ones took to social media to share their excitement. Hailey’s close friend Kendall Jenner commented “Ahhh here come the tears again,” while Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner responded with a series of heart emojis. Fellow model Kaia Gerber said of Hailey on E! News “I’m just so, so happy for them,” she said, adding that the Biebers will be “wonderful” parents. Of Hailey in particular, Gerber said “Hailey has such a maternal quality about her. I’ve known her so long.”
In fact, Gerber was one of the first celebrities to react to Hailey’s pregnancy announcement on May 9, commenting on her Instagram post “my heart!!!!!!!”
